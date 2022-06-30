Heavy rains lash Karnataka’s coastal districts, normal life affected

The administration in Mangaluru declared a holiday for pre-university and degree colleges as more heavy rains are expected.

Heavy rains have been lashing the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi from Wednesday night, inundating low-lying areas and affecting normal life. The district administration in Mangaluru declared a holiday for pre-university and degree colleges on Thursday, June 30. As students had already reached schools in the morning, managements were directed to conduct classes with necessary precautions, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra said.

The meteorological department has sounded an orange warning in Mangaluru till Friday, July 1, and a yellow warning till July 4, he said. The movement of traffic was affected in many parts of the city. A portion of the road to Mangaluru International Airport was damaged in the rains, sources said. Incessant rains have also led to water logging in various parts of the city and traffic snarls were reported. Artificial flooding disrupted traffic in Pumpwell, Thokkottu, Kottara Chowki and other places and vehicles were rerouted, reports said.

Heavy rains pounded many places in Udupi also. Three places — Shivapura (189 mm) and Varnaga (183 mm) in Karkala taluk and Hebri (265 mm) town of Udupi district — recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the last 24 hours, according to the Met department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon is active over coastal Karnataka and rainfall occurred at most places over coastal Karnataka and at a few places over interior Karnataka. Over the next 24 hours too, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and at a few places over interior Karnataka.

The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen, warning of squally weather and high waves. “High waves in the range of 3.1 - 3.5 meters are predicted till 2330 hours of 29-06-2022 along the coast from Mangalore to Karwar of Karnataka coast. Current speeds vary between 30 - 60 cm/sec,” the IMD bulletin states.

For Bengaluru, the IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely towards the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29ºC and 20ºC respectively.

