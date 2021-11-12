Heavy rains lash Andhra, over thousand people shifted to relief camps

Nellore and Chittoor districts witnessed heavy rains, which threw life out of gear for many.

news Andhra rains

With the depression weakening and forming a low-pressure area, several parts of Andhra Pradesh experienced heavy rains on Friday, November 12, with Nellore and Chittoor districts bearing the maximum brunt. Overflowing rivers and rivulets disrupted vehicular traffic, while more than a thousand people had to be shifted to relief camps.

In Chittoor district, the Swarnamukhi river, several rivulets and tanks are overflowing in the district. Three persons were rescued by bystanders when floodwaters swept them away while they were crossing a causeway on the Swarnamukhi river, near Srikalahasti.

#Andhrapradeshrains - Three persons crossing causeway on #Swarnamukhi river between #Srikalahasthi & #Papanaidupet in #Chittoor district were swept away in the flood water on Friday, but were rescued by locals. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/LEHxnMhvqZ â€” TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) November 12, 2021

As many as 26 relief camps have been operationalised in Chittoor district, with two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on standby for handling rescue and relief operations. In Nellore district too, heavy inflows led to flooding of rivulets and canals in Sullurpeta division. The police and NDRF came to the rescue of several workers from floodwaters that inundated their textile factory in Sullurpeta.

Other districts of the state, including Krishna, Guntur, Kadapa, East Godavari, and Srikakulam district experienced moderate to heavy rains.

On Thursday, November 11, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a video conference, directed the Collectors to open relief camps and shift the people there from vulnerable areas. He asked the official machinery to be on high alert. "Another low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal could bring more showers in south coastal districts on November 17. So, people living in low-lying areas and the farming community have to be cautious," he said. The Chief Minister directed Collectors to take precautionary measures.

Read: Chennai rains: How control rooms attend to rain-related complaints, allay public fear

With IANS inputs