Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of T’puram, Aruvikkara dam shutters opened

After heavy rains lashed the city, many parts of Thiruvananthapuram district have been flooded and many low-lying areas have seen water-logging. A landslide was reported in Aryanad area of Thiruvananthapuram early Friday morning, but no casualties have been reported. The area witnessed continuous heavy rains from Thursday night. As the water levels increased, five shutters of Aruvikkara dam opened.

Chittar and Karamana rivers have also started overflowing in the district owing to the rains. Agricultural farms across a large area have been ruined in Uzhamalakkal panchayat due to the flooding.

At the banks of Killiyar river near Vattiyoorkkavu and Peroorkkada, the roads and residential areas have been heavily flooded since Friday morning. The Ayiravally Thampuram temple in Vattiyoorkkavu has been fully submerged in the water.

Water has also entered the ground floors of residential houses in the region. The situation is similar in Kottur of Kattakada, where waterlogging has been reported in residential and agricultural areas. Paddy fields of Venganoor have been destroyed due to excessive water-logging. A fisheries aquarium near Neyyar dam also submerged in water.

Apart from rural areas, water-logging has been reported in some parts of the city, near Thampanoor, Pippinmood, SA Road, Peroorkkada and Shasthmangalam.

In the neighbouring Kollam district, sea erosion was severe, in Paravur, Kappil, Mukkam, and many other coastal areas, following heavy rains.

Flooding during the summer rains before monsoon is not unusual in Kerala. However, since the state has witnessed floods and landslides in two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, the state has geared to face the possibility of floods this year as well.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains over the next five days in a few southern districts of Kerala. An alert has also been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kollam and Thrissur.

Fishermen in the area have been warned not to venture out for fishing. In hilly areas of southern Kerala, a high alert has been given for the next five days. IMD has predicted monsoons to begin in the state from June 5.