Heavy rainfall warning for Hyderabad: GHMC to evacuate dilapidated buildings

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has also alerted its officers to be ready with monsoon emergency teams.

news Weather

The forecast for Hyderabad has indicated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days starting from Saturday, June 12, under the influence of the Southwest monsoon. In light of this, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has alerted its officers to evacuate all dilapidated buildings and be ready with their monsoon emergency teams.

In an official communication, the GHMC said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the city for the next three days i.e., from June 12 to 14 as per the weather prediction. All field teams, officers, and monsoon emergency teams may be alerted as we may expect incessant rainfall as well as short-duration high-intensity rainfall at certain areas of the city.”

The GHMC also further asked officers to ensure that all the dilapidated buildings are vacated immediately so as to avoid any untoward incidents. “Also see that sufficient safety measures are taken up at cellar excavated sites. The people residing beneath old walls, sloped terrains are also to be evacuated,” the note added. Officers were asked to follow the instructions strictly.

In the GHMC area, in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on June 11, the highest rainfall of 31.3 mm was recorded at Patancheru circle.

Meanwhile, an orange warning has also been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from June 13 to 15 for Telangana state. The IMD said, “Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Telangana.”

Over the past week, several places in the state have been receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. As per the latest data released by the Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS) on June 11, the highest rainfall was reported at Narayankhed in Sangareddy district.

Read: Amidst COVID-19 crisis, high-risk Rohingya refugees in Hyderabad live in fear