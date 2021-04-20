‘Healthcare system has failed’: Sonu Sood says he is struggling to arrange beds, meds

Actor Sonu Sood, who helped hundreds of migrants reach their homes last year when the nationwide lockdown was imposed, took to Twitter on Tuesday that he was struggling to find beds and oxygen supplies for those who reached out to him for help. He said that not only his team but even the healthcare system has failed people.

“Request for beds: 570. I could arrange just: 112. Requests for Remdesivir: 1477. I could arrange just: 18. Yes, we have failed. So is our health care system,” Sonu tweeted.

He also shared a screengrab of the tweet on Instagram, with the caption, “Someone, somewhere needs you.”

Sood, 47, had recently shared that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sood had come into the spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year and after he tested positive he had said he will continue his work for those in need. “This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care,” he said on Twitter.

He also assured his followers that he will stay connected to solve their problems.

"But don't worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember, I'm always there for you all," Sood, who received the first dose of the vaccine on April 7, tweeted. “Stay safe, Stay positive,” he had added.

The actor was recently appointed brand ambassador of Punjab's Covid vaccination programme by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Talking about the responsibility, Sonu had earlier told IANS, "I feel really blessed, motivated. A huge amount of responsibility is on my shoulders that I have to spread the message across to everyone. People have to get vaccinated and we make sure that every family gets its share of vaccination. We should be an example for everyone that how fast people get vaccinated in Punjab. I am on it and we will make sure that the message reaches out to everyone and reaches fast. I always feel that when something like this happens, it has to start from Punjab."

