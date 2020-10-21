Headline blown up: Singer Vijay Yesudas on controversial interview

The controversial headline in Vanitha magazine claimed that Vijay Yesudas would not sing for Malayalam movies anymore, while the singer clarified he was talking about a larger issue.

Flix Controversy

After a controversial interview to the Malayalam magazine Vanitha was doing rounds on the internet, singer Vijay Yesudas claimed that he was speaking about a larger issue. The headline said that he would not sing for Malayalam movies anymore. However, in another interview to The New Indian Express, Vijay said that the magazine headline was blown up and discussed in a negative light, whereas he was talking about a larger issue.

Vijay, who is completing 20 years of singing in Malayalam films, said that he was talking about the relevance of working in a place that didnâ€™t appreciate his values. However, there are people who do appreciate his work and he would like to continue working with them. He was speaking about controlling his presence in playback singing, while he would be active in independent music in Malayalam.

Many people in the music industry are struggling and Vijay does not want to be part of a system that doesnâ€™t pay attention to deserving people, he told TNIE.

After his earlier interview to the Malayalam magazine Vanitha, Vijay received a lot of online abuse, with people accusing him of using his dadâ€™s (legendary singer KJ Yesudas) label to make a name for himself.

However, Vijay has been appreciated for his talents and remained active for two decades. He has also occasionally worn the robes of an actor in Tamil and Malayalam movies. Even now he is associated with a multilingual film called Salmon 3D.

Directed by Shalil Kallur, the is produced by MJS Media, Shaju Thomas, Jose D Pekkattil, Joyson D Pekkattil and Key Entertainments. The film has Vijay Yesudas in the lead with Jonita Doda, Rajiv Pillai, Tanvi Kishore and Premi Viswanath in pivotal roles. The multilingual will be released in Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. The technical crew of this film includes Sreejith Edavana for music, Rahul Menon for cinematography and Shyam Sasidharan for editing.

Vijay last acted in the Tamil film Padaiveeran released in 2018. It was written and directed by Dhana Sekaran. The film featured Vijay Yesudas and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles, with Bharathiraja and Akhil in supporting roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)