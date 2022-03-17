‘He will live forever’: Fans and celebs remember Puneeth on birth anniversary

While heartfelt messages poured in from all quarters on Thursday, the day also marks the posthumous release of actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie ‘James’.

Flix Sandalwood

On Puneeth Rajkumar’s first birth anniversary since his death in October 2021, fans and members of the film fraternity across south India shared messages in remembrance of the Kannada icon on Thursday, March 17. Puneeth, who was fondly referred to as ‘Appu’ and ‘Power Star’, passed away at the age of 46 after a massive cardiac arrest. On his birth anniversary, thousands including some of the biggest names in south Indian cinema remembered Puneeth for his warmth and his talent.

While heartfelt messages poured in from all quarters on Thursday, the day also marks the posthumous release of actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie James. From huge cut-outs of the actor to celebrations outside of cinema halls, the movie was welcomed by fans across Karnataka. Known for spending his birthday with fans, Puneeth often went to great lengths to fulfill their wishes. Billed as an intriguing actioner, James is helmed by Chethan Kumar and stars actors Priya Anand, Shine Shetty, Tilak, Srikanth Meka and Chikkanna in pivotal roles. The makers had Puneeth’s brother Shivarajkumar dub his lines in the film.

Actors across film industries penned moving tributes to Puneeth. They also welcomed the release of Puneeth’s much-anticipated Kannada movie James. The long list of celebrities includes actors Mohanlal, Rakshit Shetty, Sai Dharam Tej, Sarath Kumar, Danish Sait, Darshan Thoogudeepa, and Dhruva Sarja, among others.

“Dear Puneeth,I'm sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you..,” Mollywood star Mohanlal wrote ahead of the release of James. Heartfelt messages poured in from actors in the Telugu industry as well. While Varun Tej tweeted that Puneeth will continue to live forever through his work, Sai Dharam Tej noted that Puneeth has been an inspiring figure for many actors.

Watch: Celebrations across Karnataka for release of Puneeth's last film James

Meanwhile, Kannada actor Rakshit tweeted, “His persona mirrored his name. Remembering Dr. #PuneethRajkumar, our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary. I hope #James is as loved as he is. My best wishes to the team.” Puneeth’s James co-star Priya Anand also shared an emotional note along with a photo of the duo and wrote: “No Longer By My Side… Forever In My Heart. Happy Birthday My Dearest Appu!”

Dear Puneeth,

I'm sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you...#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/n1B3B8UwKk — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 16, 2022

All the best to team James and Dr.@PuneethRajkumar sir Jai Hanuman pic.twitter.com/5QbEJRSkto — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) March 16, 2022

#PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work



My wishes to the entire team of #James

Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you! pic.twitter.com/zrDl2TnFSw — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) March 16, 2022

Puneeth Sir, You have always inspired us with your incredible work and character.



You have won millions of hearts and #James will surely be etched in our hearts as your last memory.

Welcoming you with all of

our heart.

Best wishes to the team.#PuneethRajKumarLivesOn pic.twitter.com/OoVoVDOYxy — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 16, 2022

His persona mirrored his name. Remembering Dr. #PuneethRajkumar, our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary. I hope #James is as loved as he is. My best wishes to the team pic.twitter.com/KnALp3wQ9l — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) March 17, 2022

There was only one like him, and there will be none like him ❤️ Happy birthday in advance Puneeth Anna. Your family, friends and fans will celebrate you to infinity and beyond ♾ #James is going to be HUGE! All the best @BahaddurChethan and team ✊ pic.twitter.com/hSFavRySJR — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) March 16, 2022

Tomorrow is the birthday of Appuavaru and the release of James. I have no words and my mind is paralyzed for thoughts and I am confused to be happy for the release or feel sad because he is in the heavenly abode. pic.twitter.com/Tdm5GxLv4a — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) March 16, 2022

No Longer By My Side… Forever In My Heart ❤️



Happy Birthday My Dearest Appu! #BoloBoloJames #james #HBDPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/5bXWgRyf98 — Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) March 17, 2022

Puneeth embarked on his acting journey as a child actor. He is known for his performances in hit films like Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017).

Psychological thriller Dvitva, helmed by filmmaker U Turn fame Pawan Kumar was the last film Puneeth was working on before his death. Puneeth had bagged the National Award for Best Child Artist for Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He also won four State Awards, the last one for Jackie in 2010-11. He also made his television debut with the hit show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, the Kannada version of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

A fitness enthusiast, the actor also had a legion of followers who admired his work out videos and discipline. Puneeth, who became a Sandalwood icon much like his father, was associated with multiple social causes. More often than not, the multifaceted actor did not expect remuneration in return for his endorsements for social causes.

For instance, the fee he received from singing hit tracks like ‘Kaanadante Maayavadanu’ and ‘Jothe Jotheyali’ were directed towards the trust he had started in his father, Dr Rajkumar’s name. Donations to orphanages and old age homes were made through the trust. From being the brand ambassador for Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), state-run Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to the Election Commission, he has worked closely with the government for multiple welfare activities.His untimely death sent shockwaves across the country.

Tweets from fans:

Karanataka Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s #James is all set for huge release tomorrow. Houseful boards everywhere already. Expecting a record opening!!! Best wishes to the team pic.twitter.com/yGK5rNTmGM — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) March 16, 2022

At midnight 12 people gathered at theatre to celebrate the bday of the man who is not around us physically ❤️❤️



Remember the name Dr Puneeth Rajkumar #DrPuneethRajkumar #KingAppu #JamesHistoricEuphoria @PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/dheWSutZQn March 16, 2022

READ: How Puneeth Rajkumar endorsed social causes without charging a fee

ALSO READ: A big star with a big heart: Samyukta, Rishi, Chetan and Raghavendra on Puneeth