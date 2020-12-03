HCLâ€™s Roshni Nadar is Indiaâ€™s wealthiest woman, Bioconâ€™s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw ranks 2nd

As per the Kotak Wealth-Hurun 2020 list of â€˜Leading Wealthy Womenâ€™, the average wealth of the women on this list is about Rs 2,725 crore.

Money Wealth

With a net worth of Rs 54,850 crore, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of IT firm HCL Technologies is India's wealthiest woman, followed by Biocon founder and executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, whose net worth is Rs 36,600 crore. This listing is part of Kotak Wealth and Hurun Indiaâ€™s 2020 list of â€˜Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Womenâ€™. The listing is based on the net worth of women as on September 30, 2020. The report focuses exclusively on the top 100 women who play an active role in their family business, entrepreneurs and professionals. The average wealth of the women on this list is about Rs 2,725 crore, and the threshold for the ranking is Rs 100 crore.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the recently appointed Chairperson of the Rs 70,680-crore global technology giant HCL Technologies, is also currently the CEO and Executive Director of HCL Corporation, the holding company that controls HCL Tech and HCL Infosystems. Roshni graduated with a degree in Communications from Northwestern University, and completed her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. Before joining HCL, Roshni worked at Sky News UK and CNN America as a news producer.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw started Biocon in 1978, and as per the report, has successfully led the biopharmaceutical company in the field of complex APIs and molecular biology. Kiran is also a member of the board of Infosys and is the first woman business leader from India to sign the Giving Pledge, which was created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet, through which billionaires choose to donate a majority of their wealth.

Mumbai-based Leena Gandhi Tewari (Rs 21,340 crore), chairperson of pharmaceutical major USV, ranks third, followed by Hyderabad-based Nilima Motaparti (Rs 18,620 crore), board member of Divi's Laboratories.

Others in the top 10 include Zohoâ€™s Radha Vembu (Rs 11,590 crore), Jayshree Ullal (Rs 10,220 crore) of San Francisco-based Arista Networks, Hero FinCorpâ€™s Renu Munjal (Rs 8,690 crore), Alembic Pharmaâ€™s Malika Chirayu Amin (Rs 7,570 crore), Thermaxâ€™s Anu Aga and Meher Pudumjee (Rs 5,850 crore), and Nykaaâ€™s Falguni Nayar and family (Rs 5,410 crore).

Thirty-two-year old Anjana Reddy, CEO, Universal Sportsbiz based in Hyderabad, is one of the youngest women on the list.

Thirteen women from the list hail from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Nilima followed by Mahima Datla of Biological E. (Rs 4,100 crore). Shobana Kamineni (Rs 1,470 crore) and Sangita Reddy (Rs 1,400 crore) of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rank third and fourth position in the state.

Kotak and Hurun said in a statement that 19 women from the list also feature in the Hurun India Rich list 2020, while Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Radha Vembu and Jayshree Ullal made it to the global list. Cumulative wealth of women wealth creators on the list is at Rs 2,72,540 crore.

In terms of geographies, Mumbai tops the list with 32 individuals, followed by New Delhi (20) and Hyderabad (10). 15% of the women on the list hail from non-metros. The pharmaceuticals and textiles, apparel & accessories sectors contributed the greatest number of entrants to the list followed by Healthcare and Financial Services.