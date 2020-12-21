Partner

Have you ever experienced 1GBPS internet speed? With Airtel's free router you can

The current times have led to a massive shift in peopleâ€™s lifestyles where they are relying heavily on their home internet connections to get things done. However, this sudden increased dependency on home broadband means that we have multiple family members with their smartphones, laptops, TVs etc. always connected to the Wi-Fi. This drastically drops down the internet speed, which in turn, hampers the overall productivity and fun.

Now here's the big surprise, it's probably not even your broadband connection's fault. More often than not, we end up blaming the connection for slower speeds when a low-grade router is just as much to blame.

Keeping these problems in mind, not only has Airtel come out with fiber plans with speeds as high as 1GBPS but also a category-first router that can support these speeds over Wi-Fi. While other similar routers are able to deliver such speeds through LAN, Airtel's all-new 1GBPS router offers it even over Wi-Fi along with a seamless connection for multiple devices at the same time. Itâ€™s not easy to imagine 1GBPS speeds in daily use, so let us illustrate that for you with some examples. With that kind of speed, you can download a 4GB 4K video in just 3 minutes. If you play console or PC games, you can download a 95 GB game or update in just 20 minutes. Does that give you an idea?

Apart from ensuring high speed, the new Wi-Fi router also provides a wider coverage area with the help of its four antennas. So, thereâ€™s no need to worry about staying within a few specific areas at home to get the best internet experience. In a nutshell, your whole family can choose to be anywhere in the house and do anything they want to and everybody will still be able to get super-fast internet.

Oh, and did we tell you, the router is complimentary with the 1GBPS Wi-Fi plan and comes bundled with professional instalment at no extra cost.

Airtel has already been leading when it comes to impeccable broadband service and with the new router, itâ€™s bound to take the overall home internet experience to the next level. In fact, you might see the term 1GBPS tossed around by many internet providers but Airtel is the only one to actually deliver it in India. Check out the next level of home broadband now.

Summing it up, a solid fast internet connection has become the need of the hour and itâ€™s great that telecom operators in India are coming up with new innovations to offer better experience for everyone.

This article was created in association with Airtel.