Harrison Ford’s final portrayal of Indiana Jones to get early release in India

Directed by James Mangold, who is known for his directorial prowess through films like ‘Logan’ and ‘Ford v Ferrari’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny’ promises a captivating cinematic experience.

Disney Films India announced the release of the highly anticipated action-adventure film, Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny, one day before its worldwide screening. The film, starring Harrison Ford in his fifth and final portrayal of archaeologist Indiana Jones, is set to hit Indian theatres on Thursday, June 29, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Disney Films India shared the news on Instagram, stating that Indian audiences will be among the first to experience the adventure of history's greatest hero. "This is what you've been waiting for India! Brace yourselves for one last adventure of history's greatest hero #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny hits the screens in India a day before the worldwide release. Only in cinemas June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” read the post.

Directed by James Mangold, who is known for his directorial prowess through films like Logan and Ford v Ferrari, Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny promises a thrilling and captivating cinematic experience. Alongside Harrison Ford, the star-studded cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Indiana Jones is a franchise created by George Lucas. The movie series follows the adventures of the iconic archaeologist Indiana Jones. Played by Harrison Ford, Indy takes the audience on exhilarating quests filled with danger, ancient artefacts and encounters with supernatural and human adversaries. The first four films in the series were directed by Steven Spielberg. The first film came out in 1981, titled Raiders of the Lost Ark. It was followed by The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.