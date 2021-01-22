'Happy birthday, boss lady': Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met on the sets of the Telugu film 'Vamsi' in 2005.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Namrata Shirodkar, who is a former Miss India, is married to Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, and is celebrating her birthday on Friday. Namrata turned 48. Calling her his 'boss lady', Mahesh Babu shared an adorable message for his wife along with the couple’s candid picture taken when they were dining at a vacation spot. “Someone I love was born today! Everyday with you is special but today is a little more (sic)!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady. @namratashirodkar.”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata flew to Dubai to celebrate her birthday along with their children, Sitara and Goutam, and their cousins. Giving a sneak peek into their trip, Sitara shared pictures with the hashtags #AmmasBirthdayDairies #Dubaicalling.

Namrata and Mahesh Babu got married in 2005. The duo met on the sets of the Telugu film Vamsi and fell in love. They got married after five years of dating. Mahesh and Namrata were the leads in Vamsi. Apart from Vamsi, Namarata has also acted as the female lead in another Telugu film, Anji, opposite Chiranjeevi in 2004.

Namrata won the title of Miss India in 1993. She was also seen in some Bollywood films like Hero Hindustani, Bride and Prejudice and Vaastav.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is working on his next project Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, an action comedy entertainer starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The movie is directed by Parusuram who is known for previous hits such as Geetha Govindam and Solo among others. Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru and Maharshi, both of which were commercial successes at the box-office.

