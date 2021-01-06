Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Wishes pour in from celebrities on social media

The Academy award-winning music maestro is celebrating his 54th birthday on January 6.

Flix Social

Music composer AR Rahman celebrated his 54th birthday on Wednesday, January 6. The Academy award and Grammy award-winning composer’s birthday was celebrated in a big way on social media, with wishes pouring in from celebrities and singers.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu took to Twitter with his wish. “Happy birthday @arrahman... Wishing you the best of health and happiness always!” he wrote.

Happy birthday @arrahman... Wishing you the best of health and happiness always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 6, 2021

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to wish Rahman, calling Rahman the ‘Mozart of Madras’.

“Thank you for Inspiring me so much in my life @arrahman sir

Wishing you a very happy birthday, have a great year with loads of success,good health and happiness sir. Will always treasure these two pics”

Thank you for Inspiring me so much in my life @arrahman sir Wishing you a very happy birthday have a great year with loads of success,good health and happiness sir. Will always treasure these two pics#Ayalaan #IsaiPuyal #Mozartofmadras #HBDARRahman pic.twitter.com/FYachRAbq4 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 6, 2021

Singer, music composer and lyricist Devi Sri Prasad wrote “Happiest birthday to Isai Puyal dearest AR Rahman sir. With the blessings and love of your beloved mother Kareema Begum ji, may you continue to achieve more unimaginable heights in life sir,”

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY 2 ISAIPUYAL Dearest @arrahman sir



Wit d Blessings & Love of ur Beloved Mother KAREEMABEGUM JI,may U continue 2 achieve more Unimaginable heights in Life sir



ThankU 4 Inspiring Us & Entertaining Us always wit ur Lovely Musica href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HBDARRahman?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HBDARRahman pic.twitter.com/UZaZmCMzl3 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) January 6, 2021

Hearty birthday wishes! Epitome of Simplicity! @arrahman sir!

We love you and your Music!#HappyBirthdayARRahman — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) January 6, 2021

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter with a wish. “Happy birthday to the emperor AR Rahman, love you sir”.

Happy birthday to the emperor @arrahman .. love you sir — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 6, 2021

Wishing the PRIDE OF INDIAN MUSIC @arrahman A very happy brithday !!



The Composer Musician Who introduced the definition of Sound



Wishing our legend a Super successful year ahead pic.twitter.com/8xhpy9xv7R — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 6, 2021

Wishing a wonderful birthday to a dear friend and ever inspiring Rahman @arrahman.May blessings from Buzurgon ( बुज़ुर्गों) and from above always be with you....#HappyBirthdayARRahman — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) January 6, 2021

Singers Sid Sriram and Jonita Gandhi took to Instagram with their wishes for Rahman. With a video of Rahman singing Uyire from the film ‘Bombay’, Sid Sriram wrote “Happy birthday to the greatest, the epitome of grace, wisdom, exploration and music. My greatest inspiration and my Guru AR Rahman sir. All the love and namaskar to you sir.”

“One of my favourite photos from the archives... I vividly remember this specific performance as it was one of the first times I got to perform an ‘AR Rahman’ song I’ve originally sung at an ‘AR Rahman’ concert with ‘AR Rahman’ himself. The song was Mental Manadhil, and it was my first ever Tamil film song. I owe so much to this incredible human, including my exposure to Kollywood and Tamil audiences amongst so many other inexplicable lessons and experiences. Every single interaction with him, on stage and off stage, is special. Happy birthday AR Rahman Sir,” she wrote.

Embed:

Happy bday legend @arrahman ... and my dearest @arrameen .. wishing u the best — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) January 6, 2021