The Academy award-winning music maestro is celebrating his 54th birthday on January 6.

AR Rahman in a blue suit Picture courtesy: Venky_Eyemagic_Pixcy
Flix Social Wednesday, January 06, 2021 - 17:50
TNM Staff

Music composer AR Rahman celebrated his 54th birthday on Wednesday, January 6. The Academy award and Grammy award-winning composer’s birthday was celebrated in a big way on social media, with wishes pouring in from celebrities and singers. 

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu took to Twitter with his wish. “Happy birthday @arrahman... Wishing you the best of health and happiness always!” he wrote. 

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to wish Rahman, calling Rahman the ‘Mozart of Madras’. 

“Thank you for Inspiring me so much in my life @arrahman sir

Wishing you a very happy birthday, have a great year with loads of success,good health and happiness sir. Will always treasure these two pics”

Singer, music composer and lyricist Devi Sri Prasad wrote “Happiest birthday to Isai Puyal dearest AR Rahman sir. With the blessings and love of your beloved mother Kareema Begum ji, may you continue to achieve more unimaginable heights in life sir,”

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter with a wish. “Happy birthday to the emperor AR Rahman, love you sir”. 

 Singers Sid Sriram and Jonita Gandhi took to Instagram with their wishes for Rahman. With a video of Rahman singing Uyire from the film ‘Bombay’, Sid Sriram wrote “Happy birthday to the greatest, the epitome of grace, wisdom, exploration and music. My greatest inspiration and my Guru AR Rahman sir. All the love and namaskar to you sir.”

“One of my favourite photos from the archives... I vividly remember this specific performance as it was one of the first times I got to perform an ‘AR Rahman’ song I’ve originally sung at an ‘AR Rahman’ concert with ‘AR Rahman’ himself. The song was Mental Manadhil, and it was my first ever Tamil film song. I owe so much to this incredible human, including my exposure to Kollywood and Tamil audiences amongst so many other inexplicable lessons and experiences. Every single interaction with him, on stage and off stage, is special. Happy birthday AR Rahman Sir,” she wrote. 

