Hall tickets for Telangana EAMCET 2020 released: Five things to know

Telangana has made it mandatory for candidates to download the Aarogya Setu app before taking the entrance exams to be held between July 6 and 9.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the hall tickets for the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test or EAMCET 2020, on Tuesday, on its official website.

The entrance exam, which is held in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is required for admission into engineering, medicine and agriculture colleges.

EAMCET 2020 will be conducted from July 6 to July 9. The exam for engineering will be held from July 6 to 8, while the exams for agriculture and medicine will be on July 8 and 9. The results will be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad for TSCHE.

In view of COVID-19, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released certain protocols to conduct the examination.

From downloading to hall tickets to protocols to be followed, here are five things to know about EAMCET 2020.

Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of Telangana State Council of Higher Education at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Those who are yet to apply for TS EAMCET 2020, can submit online applications with a late fee of Rs 10,000 till June 30, 2020. The state government has made it mandatory for all students appearing for the exams to download the Aarogya Setu app, which will show the risk factor of the candidates. They should show the app dashboard to the security personnel at the entrance of the exam centre. Those who do not have a smartphone need to write a self-declaration form stating that they are not infected or a potential carrier of the virus. The officials are planning to set up isolation test centres for candidates who wish to take the exam but are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

How to download the hall ticket

> On the homepage, click on the link that reads â€˜TS EAMCET 2020 Hall ticketâ€™

> The link will direct the candidate to a new page of the TS EAMCET website

> Here, the candidate needs to enter their EAMCET roll number and date of birth to gain access.

> After logging in, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

> The candidate can download and take a print out of the hall ticket.