Haldiram's employee stands her ground as journo heckles her over 'Urdu' text on product

In the video, the journalist from Sudarshan TV can be seen heckling the employee even as police personnel were watching.

news Controversy

A video of a confrontation between a journalist and a Haldiram’s employee over ‘Urdu’ text on one of the packages of the company is going viral on social media. In the video, the journalist from Sudarshan TV can be seen heckling the employee repeatedly to explain what the ‘Urdu’ text on the packaging means. In response, the employee can be seen trying to remain calm and telling her colleagues that there was no need to explain anything to the journalist in response to her heckling. The journalist is heard repeatedly asking the employee what is written on the packet in ‘Urdu’, while in reality, the writing was in Arabic.

The snack in question is called ‘Falahari Mixture’ and is reportedly one of the most popular fasting mixtures of the brand. In the video, the text on the front of the packet is in English, while at the back, it is in Arabic. The packaging also displays the green vegetarian symbol. A crowd of people and the police can also be seen in the video witnessing the incident.

In the video, the reporter aggressively seems to suggest that Haldiram’s was concealing something, simply because the packet’s description was also printed in Arabic. The employee is seen standing her ground and saying, “Haldiram’s is not going to entertain these kind of tantrums,” adding that the packet in question is not a health hazard. She is also seen politely telling the journalist to leave.

At one point, the reporter insinuates if ‘animal oil’ or ‘beef oil’ is used in making the product. To this, the employee points out that Indians from three communities frequent the shop, those who are familiar with English, Hindi and Urdu. She points out that the same description is simply written in three languages.

Many on Twitter have called out the reporter for asking the kind of questions she did and hailed the employee for standing her ground.

Wow! Sudarshan employs quite a bunch of idiots. Also brave. She's not embarrassed to put her weight behind bullshit.



(Good on Haldiram's staff to show her out, and not even bother explaining her the specifics.)pic.twitter.com/a7vMCGws0Q — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) April 5, 2022

Agenda driven journalism cannot be countered by greater agenda driven journalism. What are the editorial oversight on this kind of coverage? Media training of store staff becoming essential - along with, perhaps, self defence techniques AG this rate@ @SudarshanNewsTV #Haldirams https://t.co/L9jD21Ep9e — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) April 6, 2022

What a disgraceful execrable “reporter” — a thuggish goon. Kudos to #Haldirams staffer for showing a citizens push back to the morons of hatred https://t.co/XDYQpOVfkR — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 6, 2022

And people consume such nonsense? What is the I&B ministry doing? Why are Indian Businesses being harassed in the name of communal hate ? First #Himalaya .. now #Haldirams ! This isn't Journalism at all! #ShameOnSudarshanTV https://t.co/0kOU5FMPne — Deepali Prabhu (@Deepali_p) April 5, 2022

Some Twitter users also pointed out that the ingredients listed on the back of the packet were in Arabic and not ‘Urdu’ because most of the Haldiram’s packs get exported to Gulf countries. Some even used Google translate on the text, which simply listed the ingredients used and said that the product was made in India.

That girl reporting foolishly must also learn how to use G-lens. I translated it and i found that, *Made in India* was written on Haldiram packet in arabic. It is rather proud moment,that in other countries & languages our products are being sold. #Haldirams #Halal #haldiram pic.twitter.com/fWaSwyJFDk — Jerry (@jeeryindian) April 5, 2022

#Haldirams she deserves a raise. the way she handled this is winning and demanding. #BanSudarshan https://t.co/OMSUE3FO05 April 5, 2022

Well, this language isn't Urdu, it's Arabic, if you translate it just see what is shown... Lol we must be proud that our products are being exported(mostly to gulf) at such massive scale.

We are Proud of you @HaldiramSnacks .#ProductOfIndia #MadeInIndia#haldiram #Haldirams pic.twitter.com/wreEUbmBS1 — Sachin Mudgal (@SachinMudgal630) April 5, 2022

This comes amid a recent controversy over halal with many right-wing groups in Karnataka demanding a ban on halal products in the state. Several sangh-affiliated organisations and others have launched a concerted campaign to boycott the purchase of meat from Muslim traders in the state. Groups including the Hindu Jagruthi Samithi, Sri Rama Sene, Bajrang Dal and others have called for the removal of halal certification from the signboards of shops selling meat and have advised Hindus to buy meat which is cut as per their traditional method called ‘Jhatka'.

Read: Amid halal meat row, BBMP told to stun animals before slaughter