'Halal Love Story' gets a new release date

The film is directed by Zakariya whose debut ‘Sudani from Nigera’ was well-received.

Flix Mollywood

A few days ago, reports had surfaced that the Malayalam movie Halal Love Story would hit the marquee on March 27 but now reports have confirmed that it will be a Vishu release. This means the film’s release has been postponed to April.

The film is directed by Zakariya. He has roped in actors Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony and Sharaffuddeen to play the main leads in this flick. Zakariya's first hero Soubin Shahir will also be playing a role. Parvathy Thiruvothu will be making a cameo appearance in the film.

It is produced by Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim, and Harshad Ali. The core technical crew includes Ajay Menon for cinematography (who is making his debut through the film), Saiju Sreedharan for editing and Bijibal and Shahabaz Aman for music. Halal Love Story is bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali. It is penned jointly by Ashif Kakkodi, Zakariya and Mushin Parari.

Earlier, Mushin Parari, who is one of the writers of the film, said in an interview to the Times of India that halal is considered a word used by the Muslim community and there is some confusion among others about the community and what is permissible under the religion. The film, Muhsin said, is an attempt to bring some clarity regarding this in a simple manner.

Sources in the know say that Halal Love Story is touted to be a comedy entertainer with some political dialogues.

Expectations on Zakariya’s Halal Love Story is high because his debut film Sudani from Nigeria had done really well. The film had hit the marquee in 2018. A comedy-drama, Sudani from Nigeria had Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson playing the main roles. Rex Vijayan and Shahabaz Aman composed music for this film with Shyju Khalid cranking the camera and Naufal Abdullah editing the film. Sudani from Nigeria was bankrolled by Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid under the banner Happy Hours Entertainments and distributed by E4 Entertainments.

