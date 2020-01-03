GV Prakash roped in for Suriya-Vetrimaaran's next

Kollywood

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who is basking in the success of Dhanush starrer Asuran, has signed his next project and it will mark his first collaboration with actor Suriya. The yet-untitled project was officially announced and will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations.

The magical combo of GV Prakash Kumar and Vetrimaaran has given us hit albums like Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Asuran. GV Prakash Kumar took to Twitter to announce that he is part of this new project as well. The upcoming film marks the 75th project of GVP as a composer.

#GV75 Yes my 75th film as a composer is with my most successful director combination @Vetrimaaran ... with @Suriya_offl sir as lead ... produced by Thanu sir @theVcreations #GV75withSuriyaVetriVcreations pic.twitter.com/Lhy6s94MXK — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) January 2, 2020

It may be noted Vetrimaaran has also signed another project and it will be produced, Elred Kumar. Elred Kumar returns to production with this project after a gap of three years. His last production venture was Jiiva and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Kavalai Vendam, an adult romantic comedy that was directed by Deekay. This film will feature actor-comedian Soori in the lead role and he’s teaming up with Vetrimaaran for the first time.

Meanwhile, Suriya awaits the release of Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film is scheduled to hit the screens during Summer 2020.

Apart from these two projects Suriya also has a project with Singam series fame Hari and Siruthai-Viswasam fame Siva in the pipeline. According to the grapevine, this project will start rolling soon. Suriya had confirmed last year that he will be teaming up with Singam fame Hari for the sixth time. However, it got delayed since he wasn't able to allocate dates as he got busy with projects simultaneously.

His project with director Siva which will be bankrolled by Studio Green has now been delayed as Siva is currently shooting for Super Star Rajinikanth's Thalaivar168.

