GV Prakash Kumar launches his first international album

The first single from the album, called 'High and Dry', has been released now.

Flix Music

Composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar is undoubtedly the busiest actor in Kollywood. With nearly half a dozen projects in his kitty, GV Prakash Kumar has launched his debut international album titled Cold Nights. The first single from the album, called 'High and Dry', has been released now. This song was composed by GV Prakash in collaboration with Ontario-based musician Julia Gartha, who has also penned the lyrics.

Sharing the first single on Twitter the young composer wrote, "My first international English single #HighandDry is here ... do share and let us reach it out to the whole world @JuliaGartha... need ur support and blessings as always ... luv , GV"

Last year Prakash had revealed that he would be debuting in Hollywood with the film titled Trap City. The shooting of this film commenced earlier this year and GV Prakash plays a surgeon in the film who saves the heroâ€™s life.

He is sharing the screen space with veteran Tamil actor Napoleon, actors Brandon T Jackson and Dennis LA White in this flick, which is directed by Ricky Burchell. The film is produced by Tel Ganesan under the banner Kyba Films. Trap City is the story of a drug peddler turning out to be a successful rapster. Napoleon plays Brandonâ€™s bodyguard in the film.

GV Prakash currently awaits the release of Suriya's Soorari Pottru directed by Sudha Kongora which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 30.The film will feature an ensemble cast including Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna.

In the acting front, GV Prakash currently has a number of films in the post-production stage, Bachelor, Ayngaran, Aayiram Jenmangal, Jail, Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and Kadhalikka Yarumillai. In the Tamil film Bachelor directed by debutant Sathish Selvakumar, GV Prakash plays the title role and Divya Bharathi will be making her debut as heroine.

Dilli Babu is bankrolling the film under his banner Axess Film Factory. The first look poster of Bachelor stirred up controversy for its adult content but this has upped the curiosity levels among the film buffs on what the film is about.

He also has Adangathey, which is an action-thriller film written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. It has GV Prakash Kumar and Surbhi in the lead roles, with Sarath Kumar, Mandira Bedi and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for this flick with Ravi Yadav cranking the camera and Vivek Harshan editing it. The film is being bankrolled by MS Saravanan under his banner Sri Green Productions.

Listen to the song here:

(Content provided by Digital Native)