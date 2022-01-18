GV Prakash and Divyabharathi’s Bachelor to stream on OTT

‘Bachelor’, directed by debutant Sathish Selvakumar, hit the big screens on December 3.

Actor GV Prakash and Divyabharathi's upcoming film Bachelor is set to stream on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Sony LIV from January 21. GV Prakash confirmed the same by retweeting a post by Silverscreen India. “@gvprakash's film #Bachelor will be made available on @SonyLIV on January 21,” the tweet posted on Jan 17 read.

Helmed by debutant Sathish Selvakumar, the film marks Divyabharathi’s debut as well. Bachelor hit the big screens on December 3, and opened to mixed responses. Music composer-turned-actor GV Prakash essays the role of Darling, a laid-back youngster who is carefree and is in a live-in relationship with Subbu (Divyabharathi). A fight erupts between the couple when they encounter an unplanned pregnancy. Subbu expresses that she wants to go ahead with the pregnancy, while Darling wants to opt for abortion. The rest of the plot tracks how the couple handle the situation.

Debutant Sathish has worked as an assistant director in multiple projects before directing Bachelor. The film is produced by G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory. Apart from playing the lead role, GV Prakash has also composed the soundtracks and background scores for the project. San Lokesh was on board as the editor, while Theni Eswar handled cinematography.

The crew wrapped up shooting for the movie in October 2020, shortly after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were first relaxed. However, the makers were looking for a suitable date to release the movie, and they announced that it would release on December 3, 2021.

Another film which also starred actor GV Prakash in the lead, Jail, also had its theatrical release in December 2021. The film was released on December 9. Like Bachelor, Jail also had music by GV Prakash. Jail was helmed by director Vasanthabalan, while it was produced by Sridharan Mariathasan under the banner of Krikes Cine Creations.

