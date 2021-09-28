Gulab cyclone: Man washed away in Vikarabad, several areas in Telangana affected

Low-lying areas were inundated in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nirmal, and Karimnagar districts due to the downpour and road connectivity to several villages was cut off.

A man was washed due to an overflowing stream in Telangana's Vikarabad district while parts of the state continue to experience heavy rainfall under the impact of cyclone 'Gulab' on Tuesday. A motorbike mechanic returning from Hyderabad to his village in neighbouring Vikarabad district was washed away along with his bike while crossing the stream. He was identified as Ishaq Pasha (26).

The incident occurred late on Monday, September 27, near Pulusumamidi village. Following heavy rains on Monday, the stream was overflowing. His bike was found some distance away on Tuesday. Rescue workers found Pasha's body in a lake near Attapur village.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash parts of Telangana under the impact of the cyclone which has weakened into depression. Low-lying areas were inundated in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nirmal, and Karimnagar districts due to the downpour. Rivulets, streams, lakes and other water bodies were overflowing, cutting road links to some villages.

A part of the road in Madanapalli and Amrad in Nizamabad district was washed away, disrupting the vehicular traffic. Some residential areas in Nizamabad town were also inundated. Authorities shifted the residents to relief camps.

In Nizamabad's Bheemgal, a lorry ferrying gas cylinders was stuck in the flood as a tank water overflowed from the bridge, and the driver was rescued by the local police with the help of ropes. A tatsumo (four-wheeler) travelling with five people was also stuck in the flood, and locals pulled the vehicle out with the help of a tractor before it washed away in Kamareddy.

The Swarna project in Nirmal is witnessing heavy inflow due to heavy rains in upper catchment. As per the latest update, the water level has reached 1182.5 feet against the capacity of 1183 feet.

The District Collector's (DC) office in Sircilla was inundated as well. DC Anurag Jayanti and other officials had to come out on a tractor. This is the third time the new district collectorate has been inundated since July. The collectorate complex was inaugurated by the chief minister.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the southwest monsoon is vigorous over Telangana. Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nizamabad and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Nirmal, J.Bhupalpally, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts till Tuesday, September 28. Heavy rainfall was recorded at few places occurred in Mulugu, B.Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal Rural, Medak, Adilabad, Rangareddy, M.Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Siddipet and Sangareddy districts.

The statistics show Jakranpalle in Nizamabad district received the highest rainfall of 23 cm. Navipet and Dharpalle in the same district saw 21 cm rainfall. Ranjal, Dichpalli, Armur, Nandipet in Nizamabad, Chandurthi and Sircilla in Rajanna Sircilla district recorded over 17 cm rainfall.

In Renjal in Nizamabad, heavy flooding in the Godavari river disrupted road connectivity with Maharashtra.

The state government has declared a holiday for government offices, private institutions and educational institutions on Tuesday in the wake of heavy rainfall and forecast of more rain. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall for the next five days in many parts of the state.

As an impact of Gulab cyclone, in the last 24 hours, Telangana received 50.6 mm rainfall as against 4.5 mm which is the normal. Telanganaâ€™s Nizamabad district received the highest rainfall of 228.9 mm. Other districts in the state â€“ Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Karimanagar, Peddapalli and Khammam district â€“ received very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 to 204.4 mm.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Limits, Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district received the highest rainfall. On an average, areas under the GHMC limits received around 33% more rainfall than usual. Videos from several districts emerged in which people were seen struggling to cross overflowing rivulets.