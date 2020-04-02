Gripping Telugu thriller 'Hit' now available online

The film released on February 28 this year and is produced by Nani.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu thriller Hit: The First Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is now available for streaming online on Amazon Prime. The film starring Vishwak Sen of Falaknuma Das fame, Ruhani Sharma and Murali Sharma released on February 28 this year and opened on the streaming platform a little over a month later. This film has been jointly produced by actor Nani and stylist Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall poster Cinema banner.

The gripping thriller features a young cop with anger management issues, pyrophobia and frequent panic attacks. While he’s dealing with his own trauma, he is also on the look out for a missing woman. This film marked Sailesh’s directorial debut and was well-received upon release for its gripping narrative.

Actor Vishwak Sen, who plays a cop named Vikram Rudraraju in this film, is working on a film titled Paagal next, to be directed by debutant Naresh Kuppili. Bekkam Venugopal is producing it under his banner. There were reports doing the rounds stating that Vishwak Sen is likely to star in the Telugu remake of the hit Hindi movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and that he may reprise the role done by Kartik Aaryan in the original. However, recent reports are that this project has been shelved.

Actor Nani is currently busy with the film V, which is being directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Sharing the screen space with Nani in this entertainer is Sudheer Babu, with Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas playing their lead pairs. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose music for this venture. The film is bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Nani also has Tuck Jagadish with director Shiva Nirvana in the making.

Another south Indian film that recently began streaming on Amazon Prime is the Malayalam film Trance starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya in the lead. Written by Vincent Vadakkan, the film has been directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film also stars Soubin, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Srinda Arhaan and directors Dileesh Pothan and Gautham Menon.

(With inputs from Digital Native)