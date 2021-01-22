Greater Hyderabad Mayor, Deputy Mayor to be elected on Feb 11

The elected ward members of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be administered the oath on the same day.

news Election

Elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad will be held on February 11. The Telangana State Election Commission on Friday directed the election authority and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner to conduct the election on February 11 at 12.30 pm.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) C Partha Sarathi has issued a notification for the election, directing the election authority and GHMC Commissioner to authorise one of the District Collectors having jurisdiction over any area comprising the GHMC to conduct the election to the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The District Collector to be authorised for conducting the election will give notice on or before February 6 to all members of GHMC.

According to the schedule, directly elected ward members of GHMC will be administered the oath at 11 am on February 11. The same day, a special meeting will be held at 12.30 pm for election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

If for any reason the election is not held on February 11, it shall be held the next day, the SEC said. He said a senior IAS officer will be appointed as election observer.

The poll panel made it clear that the election of Deputy Mayor should be taken after the election of Mayor.

In the GHMC elections held last month, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 56 divisions in the 150-member body. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came second with 48 divisions while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bagged 44 seats.

The SEC on January 16 notified the newly elected ward members (corporators) to the council of GHMC. The gazette notification paved the way for holding the first meeting of the newly-elected members, and also the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor by them.

The term of the existing council of GHMC expires on February 10. The process of conducting the first meeting of the new council and election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will have to be completed by February 15.