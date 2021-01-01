Government schools in Kerala partially reopen for class 10 and 12 students

Classes are held for limited hours, only to clarify doubts of the students appearing for the upcoming board exams.

Coronavirus COVID-19

After a gap of nine months, schools partially reopened in Kerala for class 10 and 12 students in government and government aided schools. Complying with COVID-19 protocols, classes are held for limited hours, in order to clarify doubts of the students who will be appearing for board exams in a few months. Regular classes have not yet begun in the state.

Only a restricted number of students, up to 50 percent of the total strength of the school, are allowed at present. The government had earlier announced that students will only be admitted with sanction from their parents.

The students coming to schools are seated in compliance with physical distancing. Before entering the classroom, teachers check the temperature of the students and ensure that they wash their hands with soap and water or use sanitisers.

The students are also given various directions like to constantly wear masks while in school, carry a sanitiser, a handkerchief, compulsorily wash hands with soap and water at particular intervals and not to share food or water, books, pens, paper or other instruments with each other.

During breaks, students are not allowed to stand together in groups. Those coming to schools using public transport should ensure that they maintain physical distancing inside the vehicles.

Students are also asked not to come to school if they have symptoms like fever, cough, cold or headache. They are advised not to visit any other location after or before school hours, while travelling between home and school. Everyone is also advised to wear washed clothes every day to school.

"Students should not be afraid to go to schools. The government has made all arrangements," state Minister KK Shailaja had said on Wednesday.

In a recent high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided to reopen educational institutions including schools and colleges, in adherence with COVID-19 guidelines.