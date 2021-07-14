Gopichand teams up with director Sriwass for a family entertainer

The movie marks the third-time collaboration between director Sriwass and actor Gopichand after ‘Lakshyam’ and ‘Loukyam’.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Gopichand has teamed up with director Sriwass for his 30th film. The yet-to-be titled project is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory. Tentatively titled Gopichand 30, the movie marks the third-time collaboration of director Sriwass and Gopichand. Announcing the news on Twitter, People Media Factory wrote on Wednesday, July 14, “We are happy to associate with the sensational hattrick combo @YoursGopichand & @DirectorSriwass for #Gopichand30. Produced by @vishwaprasadtg, co-produced by @vivekkuchibotla under @peoplemediafcy banner. A complete family entertainer, Shoot begins soon!”

Touted to be a family entertainer, the film is likely to go on floors after Gopichand completes shooting for his current project Pakka Commercial. Sriwass and Gopichand have teamed up earlier for Telugu movies such as Lakshyam and Loukyam. The 2007 action film Lakshyam starred Gopichand, Anushka Shetty, Jagapati Babu and Yashpal Sharma in the lead. The movie was produced by Nallamalupu Srinivas and had music by Mani Sharma. Lakshyam was also remade in other languages. The Tamil remake was titled Maanja Velu, while the Bengali movie was titled Fighter.

In the 2014 action-comedy film Loukyam, Gopichand shared the screen with actor Rakul Preet Singh. The movie was bankrolled by V Anand under the banner of Bhavya Creations. It had music by Anup Rubens.

Actor Gopichand’s movie with director Maruthi Pakka Commercial stars actor Raashi Khanna as the female lead. Bankrolled by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures, the movie is likely to hit the big screens later this year. However, official updates about the theatrical release of the film are awaited. Jakes Bejoy has been roped in as the composer for Pakka Commercial, while SB Uddhav is taking care of editing for the flick. Karm Chawla is on board as the Director of Photography (DOP).

Meanwhile, actor Gopichand’s last outing was the sports drama Seetimaarr, co-starring actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Digangana Suryavanshi, Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Tarun Arora, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali in pivotal roles.