Google launches Emoji Kitchen that allows users to mash-up different emojis as stickers

Gboard on Android now takes emojis and mixes them into customized stickers.

Atom Tech Shorts

If you are into using emojis in your messages to friends and family, Google has come up with a new option of customising them from its Gboard for Android. Google calls it Emoji Kitchen and it permits you to pick up any particular emoji you wish to add and then mash them up with customized emojis from Gboard.

The details have been given in an official blogpost on Google’s website.

Explaining how to go about it, the blogpost says you tap on any emoji using Gboard on your mobile phone and you will be presented with number of pre-developed stickers from Emoji Kitchen. You can then choose the one you want.

To make it clearer, if you choose an emoji that has a cowboy hat, you will see a monkey cowboy, a ghost cowboy, laughing cowboy and so on. It is now left to you to mash up the emoji you chose to send and add this from the Emoji Kitchen and send in the message. This feature can be used on any application like Gmail, WhatsApp, Telegram or Snapchat.

The aspect to remember is that you cannot combine one emoji from the main list with another emoji. Only those emojis which have the support from Google can be used.

Google has credited developer Maxence Guegnolle with having developed these 40 emoji combinations in Emoji Kitchen.

"Emoji have been around long enough that people want to play with them like we do with words-mashing them together, turning nouns into verbs, breaking them apart to create entirely new concepts," the company said.

Your messages from now on could have that much more fun and pep to it when it gets delivered to the recipient.