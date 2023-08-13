Google Doodle pays tribute to actor Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

In a tribute to legendary actor Sridevi, Google Doodle displayed a colourful doodle of the late actor on Sunday, August 13, to mark her 60th birth anniversary. The doodle features Sridevi in the middle and elements from some of her most famous movies like English Vinglish and Mr India.

Born in a small Tamil Nadu village named Meenampatti in 1963, Sridevi was originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan. She debuted as a child artist at the young age of four in the Tamil movie Kandhan Karunai featuring Jayalalithaa in the lead. Even as a child, Sridevi was able to land lead roles in movies like Thunaivan. Her first role as a teen-adult was in the Tamil movie Moondru Mudichu which released in 1976.

Sridevi quickly established herself as a south Indian star with popular movies across languages. Her most notable movies in the south Indian industries include 16 Vayanthinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Kshana Kshanam, Moondram Pirai, Varumaiyin Niram Sivappu, to name a few.

With Rani Mera Naam in 1972, Sridevi made her debut in the Hindi film industry. She starred as the lead in Solva Saawan opposite Amol Palekar at 19. But it was Himmatwala, which released in 1983, that brought Sridevi into prominence in Bollywood as it was one of the highest grossing Hindi films that year.

Sridevi died in February 2018 in the Jumeirah Emirates Tower in Dubai. She was found dead in her hotel room by her husband Boney Kapoor. Her death was earlier termed as a cardiac arrest but it was later determined as “accidental drowning.”