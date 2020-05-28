Google announces new digital tools to help small businesses during COVID-19

Google recently allowed merchants in six countries to add support links for donations and gift cards to their Business Profiles on Google.

Atom Coronavirus

Google on Wednesday announced new digital tools for small businesses along with expanding support links for donations and gift cards on their Business Profiles in additional 18 countries amid COVID-19.

Google recently allowed merchants in six countries to add support links for donations and gift cards to their Business Profiles on Google.

"We've partnered with PayPal and GoFundMe for donations. For gift cards, merchants can link directly to the relevant page on their website or to their gift card offerings with one of our eligible partners, which includes Square, Toast, Clover and Vagaro," Google said in a statement.

According to the company, in the coming weeks, people will also be able to use Search and Maps to find all of the nearby businesses that are asking for support.

Google said it is also expanding â€˜Reserve with Google' to help merchants offer easy appointment bookings for online services so customers can quickly find available times, book a slot, and add it to their Google Calendar â€” all directly from a merchant's Business Profile.

"Millions of people have already booked in-person appointments with salons, restaurants and other businesses thanks to integrations from over 100 Reserve with Google partners," said Google, adding that it is including bookings for online services, starting with partners like Booksy, Regis, WellnessLiving, and Zooty.

Since March, Google has seen more than 1 million businesses share COVID-19 posts.

"Since March, more than 3 million restaurants have added or edited their dining attributes. Some restaurateurs are even ditching dining areas for good," said the company.