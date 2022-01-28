Goods train derails at Kerala's Aluva, 11 trains cancelled: Details

Railway officials said that the 42-wagon train which originated from Yerraguntla station in Andhra Pradesh derailed at Aluva Railway Station yard late on Thursday night.

news Transport

Train services travelling through Aluva in Kerala were partially affected on Friday, January 28, after a goods train carrying cement derailed at the Aluva station resulting in cancellation of 11 trains. Railway officials said that the 42-wagon train which originated from Yerraguntla station in Andhra Pradesh derailed at Aluva Railway Station yard late on Thursday night. Senior Railway officials rushed to the spot to oversee the traffic restoration process at Aluva.

"Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram has rushed to the spot along with senior railway officials, to oversee the restoration of traffic and traffic is partly restored through single line working at 02.20 hrs. Restoration work is in full swing and the traffic is expected to be restored shortly," the Railways Department said in a press release.

According to reports, four carriages of the goods train en route to Kollam derailed while entering the third platform of the Aluva station, and none were injured in the accident. The report also stated that the following trains were cancelled on Friday : Ernakulam to Kannur Intercity express (train no 16305), Guruvayur to Thiruvananthapuram Intercity express (16341), Kottayam to Nilambur express (16326), Nilambur to Kottayam express (16325), Guruvayur to Ernakulam express (06439), Thiruvananthapuram to Tiruchchirappalli Intercity express (22628), Ernakulam to Alappuzha express (06449), Alappuzha to Ernakulam express (06452), Palakkad to Ernakulam MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) (06797), Ernakulam to Palakkad MEMU (06798), and Shoranur to Ernakulam MEMU (06017).

Further, the Rajya Rani Express from Nilambur Road to Kochuveli was reported to be delayed by six hours, and the Ernakulam to Pune express (22149), which was scheduled to depart from Ernakulam Junction at 5.15 am this morning was also delayed. The Punalur to Guruvayur express (16328) ended service at Thrippunithura and the Chennai to Guruvayur express (16127) stopped service at Ernakulam.

(With PTI inputs)