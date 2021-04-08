Gold and silver ornaments found buried in Telangana’s Jangaon district

The treasure was unearthed when a real estate businessman was digging up his 11-acre land in Pembarthi village.

Gold ornaments weighing 189.820 grams and silver ornaments weighing 1.727 kilograms were unearthed in Telangana’s Jangaon district when a person was digging his land. The valuables were found hidden in a copper pot in Pembarthi village. The valuables have been seized by the District Collector’s office.

On Thursday, the plot owner Narasimha, a resident of Hyderabad, reportedly a real estate businessman, was converting his 11-acre land into a residential plot. For this purpose, they were digging the area. And at around 11 am, while digging, they found a pot containing gold and silver valuables 2-feet deep into the plot. Subsequently, Narasimha alerted the local authorities.

Speaking to TNM, Jangaon Assistant Presiding Officer Rajendra Prasad said, “After we were informed of the discovery, we recovered the valuables and sent it to the Collectorate. Further, instructions have been issued to the property owner against any digging activity in the premises until further orders.”

Along with gold and silver, 6.5 grams of ruby also was found, and the copper pot weighed 1.200 kilograms, authorities said.

As per the details of the recovered ornaments, 22 gold earrings weighing 77.220 grams , 51 gold beads weighing 57.800 grams, 11 gold pusthelu (mangalasutra) weighing 17.800 grams and other gold items were found. Similarly, 26 silver sticks weighing 1.227 kg, 5 silver chains weighing 216 grams and other items weighing 42 grams were recovered.

Pembarthi Sarpanch, Anjaneyula Goud, who examined the treasure, believed that the valuables could be from the Kakatiya dynasty period. He said that if the district authorities carry out excavations in the village, they could find more hidden treasures, and bring repute to Pembarthi.

A report by 10 TV, claimed that previously, several gangs had illegally carried out excavations in the region in search of hidden treasure.