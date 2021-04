Going to Assam from Bengaluru? Read all necessary testing information here

Incidentally, the government order on testing comes days after Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that there is no COVID-19 in the state.

The Assam government on Sunday issued fresh notifications for mandatory testing of air and train passengers coming to the state from Mumbai and Bengaluru to check the spread of COVID-19 infections.

This incidentally came a day after Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that there is no COVID-19 in the state and hence no need to wear mask now,

Separate orders have been issued for air and train passengers and the rates for COVID testing by the department's Principal Secretary Samir Sinha.

Subsequently Sarma tweeted, "Those who are making fun of my statement on mask, must come to Assam and see how we have contained COVID-19 in comparison to states like Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra along with an impressive recovery of our economy".

"We will celebrate Bihu also with the same enthusiasm this year", he added.

Bihu, the Assamese new year is falling on April 14.

According to the order issued, all air passengers from Mumbai and Bengaluru disembarking in any airport of Assam will mandatorily need to carry a negative RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey and the test report should be verifiable using QR code or otherwise.

Airlines would allow boarding to only those passengers at Mumbai and Bengaluru who are carrying the negative RT-PCR test report.

Any passenger from these two cities who arrive without satisfactory RT-PCR test report will have to undergo paid COVID-19 testing at the airport and will wait in designated location inside airport premises at his own expense till the test result is available.

If the test is positive, the passenger will have to shift to home isolation or hospital, according to the treatment protocol and this order comes into force from April nine.

All passengers, arriving in trains originating from or transiting through Maharashtra and/or Karnataka will undergo screening for symptoms on arrival in railway stations in Assam.

All symptomatic passengers will undergo COVID-19 test and there will also be random Rapid Antigen Test of passengers from among those found to be asymptomatic.

If the test is positive, the passenger will be shifted to home isolation or hospital, as per treatment protocol and this order comes into force with immediate effect.

Regarding contact tracing of COVID-19 positive patients, an order passed to ensure that at least 20 to 25 contacts should be identified who have been exposed to the infected individual.