Global Grad Show invites proposals from universities, students to solve COVID-19 issues

The proposals must identify and address a critical issue surrounding COVID-19, which can range from home quarantine to decontamination of public areas.

Atom Coronavirus

A leading social impact innovation platform for graduate students across the world, the Global Grad Show, held in partnership with Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), and supported by A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Culture, is extending its efforts beyond its yearly programme to announce an open call to its global academic network looking for solutions to COVID-19 collateral issues.

“COVID-19 is entangling the world in a healthcare challenge and creating a tailspin of circumstances that needs to be addressed to safeguard our communities, the global economy, and the way we live and interact with each other overall. With the full support of ICD and a consortium of institutions, the Global Grad Show will help enable its creative community to challenge the global threats the world faces today,” said ICD Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed I Al Shaibani.

Global Grad Show encourages all graduates, undergraduates and professors of all academic backgrounds and universities around the world, including India to submit their proposals. Any selected project will be announced by April 16.

“The challenges we face in the 21st century are inherently global. Like climate change, pandemics such as COVID-19 know no borders and threaten us all. In announcing this initiative, we hope to channel the immense creativity of the world’s universities toward the challenge of COVID-19 and its various medical, economic and social dimensions. In doing so, we hope to show the world that even our gravest threats present opportunities for innovation and community” said Brendan McGetrick, Head of Curation of the Global Grad Show and Creative Director of The Museum of the Future.

The proposals must address collateral issues related to COVID-19. Examples include improving the efficiency of self-quarantine, increasing treatment capacity and screening methods, mitigating contagious behaviours individually and within groups and enabling collaborative efforts amongst private and public sectors.

A team of health professionals and innovation specialists will support the selection and development of chosen projects. Any selected proposal will be funded through prototyping and testing. Additionally, creator(s) of a selected proposal will be awarded the tuition fee of their current studies, or equivalent scholarship for the department of selected professor(s).