Gleneagles Global Health City launches privilege card for journalists in Chennai

Over 200 photographers and their families can avail free health check-ups and discounts on special consultations and diagnostics.

A special privilege card for 200 photojournalists and their families was given away by Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), Perumbakkam on Saturday, June 4. The card was launched by Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu in the presence of Dr Alok Khullar, CEO, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai and was handed over to Jothi Ramalingam, President, Tamil Nadu Press Photographers Association.

The privilege card entails six free consultations per year for the journalist, 50% discount on specialist consultations for family members (spouse, children, and parents), 25% discount on diagnostics (except outsourced), 25% discounts on health check-ups, 10% discount on room rent, and one complimentary health check per year for the entire family. Under this membership, all family members (single/married couple with two children below 18 years and parents) enrolled are entitled to these benefits.

Speaking at the launch, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, “Over 900 private hospitals can entail benefits under the TNCMCHIS that include multiple organ transplants. Photo-journalists are striving hard each day to highlight the government schemes and disseminate the same to the public. We hope that more people like Dr. Alok Khullar from Gleneagles Global Health City step up to extend help to the public.”

Thanking the hospital team, Jothi Ramalingam, President of Tamil Nadu Press Photographers Association, said, “This privilege card from Gleneagles Global Health City will benefit our entire fraternity from Chennai and suburbs. We, photographers, have been on the road throughout the pandemic, and most of us have contracted various ailments during this time.”

Dr Alok Khullar, CEO, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, said, “Journalists play a vital role in the society by giving us timely information and keeping us abreast of the latest developments. This privilege card is a small gesture from us to assist them and their families in maintaining their health."