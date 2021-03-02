Gionee Max Pro budget phone launched in India with 6000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display

The phone runs Android 10 OS and is powered by Octa Core processor offering the right combination of connectivity and performance.

Atom Smartphones

Smartphone maker Gionee on Monday launched its new budget smartphone 'Gionee Max Pro' in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 6,999, the device comes with a long-lasting battery of 6000mAh. “Users can stay connected all time and explore endless virtual possibilities with 60 hours of calling, 34 days standby, 115 hours of music, 12 hours of gaming and 13 hours of binge watch a movie,” the company claimed.

In terms of other specifications, the device features 6.52-inch HD+ screen with Full View Dew Drop Display.

To ensure a lag-free performance, the smartphone is equipped with 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB).

The device is equipped with 13MP + 2MP (bokeh lens) dual rear camera and 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is also loaded with other features such as Face Unlock, short key for Google assistance and a lot more.

The phone runs Android 10 OS and is powered by Octa Core processor offering the right combination of connectivity and performance.

The device is available in 3 colours — black, red, blue along with a sunshine texture.

"Under the company's new vision of championing honest price approach for all its product and segments, Gionee is set to make honest pricing the next norm for country's entry level smartphone category. We are confident that our new Gionee Max Pro will seamlessly cater to the ever-evolving digital needs of today's unstoppable generation," Pardeep Jain, MD, JIPL that manages Gionee in India, said in a statement.

A new study released by the National Research Group (NRG) and Snapchat has shown that the average smartphone screen time has on average increased from 2 hours per day in 2014, to a new high of 3 hours and 19 minutes per day in 2020. The pandemic has spiked the average smartphone screen time as consumers are heavily dependent on their smart phones for remote-work, study and entertainment.