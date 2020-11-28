GHMC polls: Telangana BJP asks Guv to deploy special forces to monitor law and order

The BJP, in a memorandum submitted to the Governor, alleged that CM KCR came up with a false narrative of 'fomenting communal trouble’ ahead of municipal polls.

The BJP's Telangana unit on Friday sought deployment of Special Forces to monitor the law and order situation and to pre-empt the designs of anti-socials to create problems during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls on December 1. The party in a memorandum submitted to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan alleged that KCR came up with a false narrative of 'fomenting communal trouble'. It also alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to divert peoples attention from the core civic issues that people of the GHMC have been facing and the "misrule of TRS and its miserable failure in fulfilling the promises made during the last elections.”

The BJPs letter comes a day after the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) asked the police to deal firmly with 'anarchic forces' trying to foment communal tensions in the state.

The BJP urged the Governor to send a detailed report to the Union government and also accused the TRS government of using state machinery to influence voters. The BJP also requested the Governor to instruct the Director General of Police to not attend meetings called by the Chief Minister until elections are over. The party in its letter said, “Right when the campaign is coming to a close, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issued a statement that the government has credible reports of a few anti-nationals hatching a conspiracy to foment communal riots. The statement was issued to get the elections postponed."

"BJP demands the deployment of special forces to monitor law and order situation and to pre-empt the designs of anti-socials to create problems. BJP demands appointment of special observers to ensure free and fair elections," the memorandum said.

The party also sought instructions to officials to not attend the Chief Minister’s review programmes as they are being used for political purposes, until the completion of elections.

The letter comes a day after KCR at a high-level meeting on Thursday asked the police to deal firmly with 'anarchic forces', who 'out of deep despair and disappointment are conspiring to incite communal tensions and clashes' in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. KCR said that the government had definite information about these 'anarchic elements' trying to draw political mileage during the GHMC elections through 'conspiracies'.

The CMO quoted the Chief Minister as saying, "During the GHMC polls, certain leaders are trying to get political mileage through several conspiracies. At first, they used social media to spread fake news. They tried to divert people with morphed photos. Later, they have indulged in provocation through their utterances. Yet, peace-loving people in Hyderabad did not fall to their falsehoods. People are not reacting despite the attempts to whip up communal passions. They have realised that their attempts to get votes by throwing money did not work in Hyderabad. With this, they are stooping down to low levels to create communal clashes in Hyderabad and take political mileage out of it.”

The Telangana Chief Minister is also expected to address a public meeting at LB stadium with party workers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad at 3:30 pm to visit the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility at Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL).

