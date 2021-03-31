GHMC issues new format to help people complain against Illegal parking fee collection

Commercial establishments found violating the free parking rules of Hyderabad can face a fine of up to Rs 50,000 for each instance of violation.

news Civic Issues

People in Hyderabad can now file a complaint against commercial establishments that are collecting illegal parking fees. As per a 2018 order by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, free parking for up to 30 minutes is allowed at commercial establishments that collect parking fees. However, in view of complaints of non-compliance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has now come up with a format to help the public file a formal complaint against establishments violating parking rules of the city.

Establishments found violating the free parking rules of Hyderabad can face a fine of up to Rs 50,000 for each instance of violation. The complaints will be addressed to the Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management of the GHMC. However, the complaints have to be sent via post. Appeals are also being made to the Municipal Corporation to allow the complaints to be filed through emails or through the official GHMC app.

The complaints will be accepted via post or through the Twitter account of the Central Enforcement Cell, of the GHMC. While filing a complaint, the complainant must include the original parking fee receipt and shopping bill, along with their complaint letter.

Ty for this. @Director_EVDM . I wish there was email option too than just letter/twitter. Snail mail is cost based, could be laborious for your team. Even GHMC app complaint should be encouraged. @sudhakarudumula @anusha_puppala @Paul_Oommen @CEC_EVDM https://t.co/9fE3vEGCno â€” VijayGopal (@VijayGopal_) March 31, 2021

CEC team has resumed operations from today onwards. Citizens may report the violations. Thanks for your cooperation. â€” Central Enforcement Cell, GHMC (@CEC_EVDM) March 22, 2021

The GHMC has also issued a format for parking tickets, which all commercial establishments should strictly follow. The name of the agency, with the address and mobile number, should be printed on the tickets. Parking tickets should be handed over to the customer even if the parking fee amount is not applicable. If the fee is collected, a "Paid" stamp has to be marked and if not chargeable, the ticket should be stamped with "Exempted" before being handed over to the customer with the signature of the person in charge.

All commercial establishments collecting parking fees in the city have been given 15 days to comply with the notice. The directorate of EV and DM will begin inspections thereafter and has warned of levying a penalty of Rs 50,000 per instance of violation, imposed under section 24 and 28 of the Telangana Apartments Act and Rules, 1987.

In pursuance to the instructions for the enforcement of Parking Policy, process is herewith being placed in public notice along with proforma complaint. The penalization is now live & citizens may follow the process for issuance of penalty by @CEC_EVDM @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias pic.twitter.com/Y18ArB8V4z March 30, 2021

As per the 2018 Government Order by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, for parking over 30 minutes and for up to 1 hour, the parking is free if the person produces the receipt of purchase, irrespective of the amount, as proof of having done shopping in the respective mall/ multiplex. In the case of not having a purchase bill, a prescribed parking fee for the said duration may be collected.

Parking for more than one hour is free if the person who has parked the vehicle produces a bill/movie ticket to an amount that is more than the parking fee for the said duration.