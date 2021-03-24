GHMC fines Hyd society for draining STP water into open ground, RWA says had no choice

Hyderabad's Nallagandla is yet to get a fully functional drainage system and the existing nala hasn’t been completed by the GHMC, say locals.

Earlier on Monday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Manjeera Diamond Towers for draining treated water from their Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) into open ground. The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the gated community however says that they did not have a choice but to release the water outside as the municipality has not developed a proper drainage system for the locality.

During a field visit by an inspection team, the Manjeera Diamond Towers at Nallagandla under the Serilingampally mandal was found releasing treated water into the open area. The gated community has about 1020 apartment complexes with a 70% occupancy and has an STP plant with a 500 KLD capacity. The builder of the property is also constructing another STP within the premises with 500 KLD. Officials say the existing STP plant operates at 350 KLD. The treated wastewater is used within the society for gardening and floor cleaning.

Sreejith Nair, a resident and member of the RWA at Manjeera Diamond Towers they have no choice but to release the water into the open ground. The locality is yet to get a fully functional drainage system and that the works on the existing nala also remain incomplete.

“We have 15 feet wide nala (drain) passing next to our society and that’s carrying the drain water for 1020 families living here. Unfortunately, this nala is not connected to anywhere outside the society, it opens into the dry land, there is no facility from the GHMC to take the drain forward and that’s the real problem ánd not the STPs,” says Sreejith who added that the nala was a great boon for the residents during the October floods in 2020, “When the basements were flooded we were able to pump the water into the nala but again, it just flooded the open lands.”

The RWA member said they had been following up with GHMC to provide a proper drainage facility for the area, “Not just our society but also neighbouring societies, even they don’t have proper drainage facilities. We spoke to the GHMC zonal commissioner and they had given assurances to complete the nala work but we still got fined,” added Sreejith.

Earlier in November 2020, after the floods, the GHMC had initiated a project to study existing nalas and stormwater drainage systems and identify critical narrow points and encroachments of the nalas. The government had also announced the setting up of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), a separate wing within the GHMC.

The Municipal Administration Urban Development Department (MAUD) even appointed retired Chief Engineer, Roads and Buildings division C Vasantha, to head the division. However, in the recently announced Telangana state Budget for 2021-22, there was no allocation made for nala development and widening.

GHMC officials in charge of the Serilingampally zone were unavailable for comment. Reports suggest the SNDP remains a non-starter with no staff or office being dedicated.