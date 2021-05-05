GHMC fever survey finds over 1,400 persons with COVID-19 symptoms in Hyderabad

The teams equipped with thermal scanners went to over 40,000 households in Hyderabad.

news Coronavirus

A fever survey across 40,000 households within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits found 1,487 people suffering from fever and COVID-19 related symptoms. The door to door survey was carried out by 641 teams across 30 circles within the corporation limits over two days.

The survey was carried out as per the directions of the state government. Each team consisted of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and staff from the Entomology wing going door to door to identify those suffering from fever and other COVID-19 symptoms.

The teams were equipped with thermal scanners and handed over COVID-19 medical kits to 1,400 of the 1,487 people identified with fever. While 393 teams took part in the effort on Monday, about 641 teams took part in carrying out the survey on Tuesday, said the GHMC in their statement to the press.

On Tuesday COVID-19 diagnostic tests were carried out on 18,600 people across all basti dawakhanas, urban health centres and other hospitals by the team. About 3,600 persons were found suffering from mild fevers and were given COVID-19 kits. The GHMC also intends to collect the details of those suffering from fever and monitor their health conditions.

The corporation also carried out anti-larva operations in the areas where more fever cases were reported.

In the meamtime, GHMC has informed that within 48 hours of becoming operational, the helpline of the COVID-19 control room has revived over 250 calls.

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 6,876 new COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths, the highest recorded deaths in a day. The GHMC limits according to the bulletin recorded 1,029 cases.