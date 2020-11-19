GHMC elections: Besides Owaisi’s AIMIM, newly-formed AIMIM (Inquilab) also in the fray

The party’s application was rejected by the State Election Commission in April 2020, but it has now been officially recognised.

news Politics

This Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, there will be two AIMIMs contesting the GHMC elections. Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen popularly known as AIMIM and another new party, All India Majlis-e-Inquilab-e-Millat, now known as AIMIM (Inquilab). It was only on Wednesday night that the AIMIM (Inquilab) party got the green signal from the State Election Commission.

The journey so far has not been very smooth for the new party. The party’s application was rejected by the State Election Commission in April 2020, following which a writ petition was filed in the Telangana High Court. The objection cited was that the abbreviation of the new party sounds similar to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.

Mayur Mundra, counsel for the petitioner, said that the party had suffered at a time when other parties with the same abbreviations presently exist. He submitted to the court instances where other political parties had been granted registration with similar-sounding names with the necessary distinctions. Taking into account the instance put forward, Justice Challa Kodandaram directed the State Election Commission to reconsider the application.

Speaking to TNM, Mayur Mundra said, “The court directed the state election commission to reconsider the party’s application as it has offered to abbreviate the party name with AIMIM (Inquilab).”

According to Mayur, the writ petition had mentioned that political parties need to be recognised by the full form and not by its abbreviations. Mayur said, “The meaning of both the names of the parties are also different. While Owaisi’s party name stands for a group of confident Muslims, the AIMIM (Inquilab) stands for a group of revolutionary people. While Owaisi’s party aims for development of the people of one community, AIMIM (Inquilab) aims for development of all sections of people.”

The petition was filed by MA Quddus Ghori, General Secretary of the AIMIM (Inquilab) party. He was represented by senior counsel L Ravichander who mentioned to the court that the State Election Commission had rejected the application despite an undertaking by the petitioner about using the abbreviation AIMIM (Inquilab).

Late on Wednesday, minutes after the State Election Commission approved the application to recognise AIMIM (Inquilab) as a political party in the state, Mohammed Abdul Qavi Abbassi, the party’s treasurer, told TNM, “ We are very happy that the SEC has finally recognised us as a political party. We will now begin our preparations. God willing, we hope to contest all 150 seats.”

