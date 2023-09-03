Genelia cheers as Siddharth performs song from Boys, says ‘Munna met Harini 20 yrs on’

Genelia shared a video of Siddharth singing a song from their 2003 film ‘Boys’ on stage at a party and wrote, “N when Munna met Harini 20 years later this happens.”

Flix Cinema

Actor Genelia D’Souza shared a glimpse of her Boys co-star Siddharth while cheering for him as he sang the track ‘Girlfriend’ from their 2003 film, on stage at an event. Genelia took to Instagram stories, where she posted a slew of pictures from her recent trip to Bengaluru. The first image has her sitting in a flight which she captioned: “Leaving on a jet plane.” Genelia then shared a picture with actor Kichcha Sudeep and her husband Riteish Deshmukh, seemingly from his Sudeep’s birthday party. The actor celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday, September 2.

In the picture, the three of them are looking at the camera and smiling. The caption said, “Happy Birthday Kichcha Sudeepa. What a fun night it was… Priya how special you made it.” Priya Sudeep is the actor’s wife. Genelia then shared the video of Siddharth singing ‘Girlfriend’ on stage as she cheered for him. “N when Munna met Harini 20 years later this happens #boys,” she wrote in the caption.

Boys is a Tami coming-of-age musical film directed by Shankar. It stars Siddharth, Bharath, Manikandan, S Thaman, Nakul and Genelia. The score and soundtrack are composed by AR Rahman. It marked Siddharth’s debut in a lead role, and was also Genelia’s second film.

The story revolves around the six youngsters, who experience the downfalls of adolescent life. The film was released in 2003. Although initially controversial for a few scenes and dialogues involving sexual content, the film remains widely popular, especially for its music. The movie depicts the fashion, music and lifestyle popular among the youth in Chennai in the early 2000s.