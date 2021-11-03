Gautham Menon denies acting in film titled Anbuselvan, after poster goes viral

After many, including director Pa Ranjith, shared a poster of the supposedly upcoming movie, Gautham took to Twitter to share that he had no idea he was part of such a project.

Flix Kollywood

Actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon on Wednesday, November 3, expressed shock after a poster went viral on social media claiming that he is starring in a film titled Anbuselvan, apparently named after the protagonist in his hit directorial film Kaakha Kaakha with Suriya and Jyotika in the lead. After several industry trackers, social media influencers, and people from the film industry like director Pa Ranjith, tweeted a poster of the supposedly upcoming movie, Gautham took to Twitter to share that he had no idea that he was part of such a project.

“This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I’m supposed to be acting in.I don’t know or haven’t met the director whose name is on this poster.Producer has got big names to tweet this. It’s shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily,” Gautham tweeted. Shortly after Gautham’s tweet, Pa Ranjith took down the tweet where he had congratulated him for being part of the project.

The poster, which is now being speculated as fake, features many angles of Gautham holding up a gun. The poster is titled Anbuselvan, with the tagline ‘The Devil Cop’ and names an individual named A Vinoth Kumar as the director. Anbuselvan is the name of actor Suriya's character in Gautham Menon's hit directorial Kaakha Kaakha. According to the poster doing the rounds, Anbuselvan is supposedly being produced by Seventymmstudios and presented by M Magesh Films — neither are known in the industry. It is now being speculated that the poster itself is fake, and possibly made by a fan. More so, as many who had initially tweeted the news have deleted their tweets.

On the work front, Gautham Vasudev Menon is working on his upcoming movie starring actor Silambarasan which has been titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. AR Rahman has been roped in as the music composer for the movie. The film marks the third collaboration of the actor, music director and film director trio after hit films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Recently, in October, Gautham Menon and Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman joined hands to launch ‘Alipoola Vennela’, the official song for this year’s Bathukamma festival in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.