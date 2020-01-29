Gautham Menon and Sid Sirram to sing together for Siddharth's 'Takkar'

Starring Siddharth in the lead role, Karthik G Krish of 'Kappal' fame is wielding the megaphone for this film.

Flix Kollywood

A few days ago, the 'Rainbow Thiralil' song from the upcoming Takkar was released and went on to gain the attention of the film buffs. Simbu and Andrea rendered this peppy song, which was penned by rapper Arivarasan and composed by Nivas K Prasanna.

The buzz now is that director Gautham Vasudev Menon and singer Sid Sriram will be crooning a break-up song for this film.

Starring Siddharth in the lead role, Karthik G Krish of Kappal fame is wielding the megaphone for Takkar. Sudhan and Jayaram are bankrolling the film under their banner Passion Studios. The shooting of this romantic action drama was completed some weeks ago and it is currently in the post-production mode. According to director Karthik G Krish, the team is looking forward to release Takkar and will be locking the dates soon.

Takkar has Divyansha Kaushik pairing up with Siddharth. Revealing about the roles played by the lead stars, the director said earlier, “The story is about two egoistic and hot-tempered characters, whose lives go through transformations after encountering each other.”

Abhimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth and RJ Vignesh are also part of the star cast. Interestingly, Yogi Babu plays dual roles in this for the first time in his career and will be seen as father and son. The technical crew of this film includes Nivas K Prasanna for music and Vaanjinathan Murugesan for cinematography with Ga Gowtham for editing and Udaya Kumar for art direction. Umadevi, Ku Karthik and Arivarasu have penned the lyrics for the songs and Dinesh Kasi has choreographed the stunts.

