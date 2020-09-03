Gautham Menon, AL Vijay, Nalan Kumarasamy, Venkat Prabhu team up for an anthology

Megha Akash has been shooting for Vijay's anthology.

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has announced that he would be teaming up with Directors AL Vijay, Nalan Kumarasamy and Venkat Prabhu for an anthology. Titled Kutti Love Story, the anthology is being bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh under his banner Vels Films International which will stream in a leading OTT.

Gautham also released a one-minute promo in which the directors are narrating love stories. According to sources, the anthology has already gone on floors and Megha Akash has been shooting for Vijay's anthology. She is likely to join the sets of director Gautham Vasudev Menon's episode soon.

While it will be a digital debut for other directors, Gautham Menon has already made his with Queen biopic web series on the rise of J Jayalalithaa as Chief Minister for MXPlayer. Ramya Krishnan played Jayalalithaa in the series which has been co-directed by Kidaari fame Prasath Murugesan. It was also recently reported that Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivn and Vetrimaaran have been roped in by Netflix to direct a Tamil anthology web series.

Apparently, Sudha Kongara's anthology will star Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Kalidas Jayaram and both will be making their digital debut with this Netflix film. Reports also suggest that Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi will be seen in Vetrimaaranâ€™s short and Vignesh is believed to have roped in Anjali and Kalki Koechlin to play the leading ladies in his segment. An update on the same is also awaited.

Gautham Menon awaits the release of Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha starring Puppy fame Varun in the lead. Tipped to be a highly action-packed story of a bodyguard, produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International. Reports initially suggested that the film would be based on the script of Yohan Adhyayam Ondru, which was originally planned with Vijay in 2011. Gautham, however, has denied this and claimed that the two are separate stories. The director also awaits the release of Vikramâ€™s Dhruva Natchathiram, which has been struggling to release for quite some time now.

Vijay, is currently busy in a biopic on the life of actor-politician J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Arvind Swami will be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu CM and legendary star MGR, who played an important role in the political career of Jayalalithaa and there are already reports doing the rounds that actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Jayasudha and Sathyaraj will be playing crucial roles. To be shot and released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, the film is being bankrolled by Vishnu Induri. While GV Prakash has been roped in to compose music, Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

Director Nalan Kumarasamy has inked a two-film deal with Studio Green. While one will be a commercial action entertainer, the other will be a sports drama. The groundwork for both these projects are on and we can expect an official announcement after the lockdown ends.

Venkat Prabhu is currently busy with Silambarasan starrer Maanadu which went on floors earlier this year after multiple delays. The film also has an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Pope, Y Gee Mahendran, Karunakaran, and Premgi Amaran in pivotal roles. The technical crew of this film will comprise Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Richard M Nathan for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing. The film is produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner V House Productions.

(Content provided by Digital Native)