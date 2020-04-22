Gautham Karthik and Lakshmi Menon in M Muthiah’s film

Muthaiah's last directorial was 'Devarattam' which had Gautham Karthik in the lead role.

Flix Kollywood

Gautham Karthik and Lakshmi Menon who had worked together in a film titled Sippai which did not hit the silver screen are teaming up for another project again which will be directed by M Muthaiah. Lakshmi Menon who was last seen in Miruthan which released in the year 2016 and was not seen in the film circuit since then, will be making her comeback with this film.

It is worth mentioning that Muthaiah's last directorial was Devarattam which had Gautham Karthik in the lead role. An action film glorifying caste, it had Manjima Mohan playing the lead pair to Gautham with Soori as the main comedian.

Director M Muthaiah began his career as a director with the 2013 release Kutti Puli, which had M Sasikumar and Lakshmi Menon as the lead pair. He then went on to direct films such as Komban, Marudu, and Kodiveeran. Muthaiah also will be directing a film with Karthi which will be bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Productions but the project will commence only early next year. There were reports last year that M Muthiah would be foraying into the Kannada film industry with the Shiva Rajkumar starrer if things work out favourably for him.

Meanwhile, Gautham Karthik also has the Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti. This project, to be directed by Narthan, also stars Silambarasan and is being bankrolled by Studio Green. The original starred Shivrajkumar, Muralist, Shanvi Srivastav and Chaya Singh.

Lakshmi Menon also has a film titled Yung Mung Sung in her kitty. Touted to be a period flick set in the 1980s, it will have Lakshmi Menon pairing up with Prabhu Deva. The star cast also includes Thangar Bachan, RJ Balaji, Chitralakshmanan, Kali Venkat and Mushikanth. The film, directed by MS Arjun, is bankrolled by KS Srinivasan and KS Sivaraman under the banner Vasan Visual Ventures. Amresh is the music composer for this flick with RB Gurudev handling the camerawork.

Content provided by Digital Native