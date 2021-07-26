Gang escapes with money, jewels worth Rs 16 lakh from Kasaragod store

The robbery happened at the Rajadhani jewellery store in Kasaragod districtâ€™s Hosangadi.

news Crime

In a major burglary, a gang made away with ornaments worth Rs 16 lakh from a jewellery store in Kasaragod districtâ€™s Hosangadi. The robbery happened at the Rajadhani jewellery store in the wee hours of Monday, July 26. As per reports, some silver ornaments and money were stolen from the shop.

The gang assaulted and tied up the security guard before robbing the store. The security guard sustained injuries in his head and eyes and has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru. CCTV visuals of the gang tying up the man have been recovered by the police. It was the security person of a nearby bank who came to know about the robbery and immediately informed the police.

According to the police, there were about seven members in the gang, who arrived at the store in a car. The police added that the robbers tried using a glass cutter to open a locker in which gold ornaments were kept, but were not able to open it. Police suspect that the gang consisted of men from Kasaragod as well as from Ullal in Mangaluru. The Kasaragod police have got in touch with the Karnataka police as part of the preliminary investigation.

The security guard of the nearby bank said he noticed the robbery at 3 am on Monday, but as per the CCTV visuals the incident happened between 1.20 am and 2.30 am. Since it was raining heavily, police said the CCTV visuals are not very clear.

Just last week, there was another attempt at theft in a few textile shops in Kasaragodâ€™s Kanjangad. On July 20, the shutters of the shops were found broken open and money from the charity boxes was stolen, as there was no cash stored in the shop. The shutters were opened by using a rope to pull them, according to reports.