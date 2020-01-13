Ganesh-Suni film to be bankrolled by Suprith

The actor and director had earlier teamed up for the 2017 hit movie ‘Chamak’.

Flix Sandalwood

Director Suni and actor Ganesh are teaming up again for a new film after working together in the hit movie Chamak, which released in 2017. The prep work for this project has been going on for a while now and an update about this project is that it will be bankrolled by Suprith under the banner Suprith Productions in association with KVN Production House.

Ganesh is currently busy with Gaalipata 2, which is under progress. Ramesh Reddy is bankrolling this sequel to Gaalipata under his banner, with Yograj Bhatt wielding the megaphone. Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon and Sharmiela Mandre have been roped in to play the female leads in this entertainer, with Nishvika Naidu and Anant Nag in crucial roles.

It may be noted here that the prequel Gaalipata also had Ganesh in the lead role with the rest of the star cast including Anant Nag, Rajesh Krishnan, Diganth, Daisy Bopanna, Neethu and Bhavana Rao. The film was a commercial success and also won Ganesh the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Kannada.

Meanwhile, director Suni has his focus on the movie Avatar Purusha, which has Sharan and Ashika Ranganath as the lead pair. A romantic comedy, the film is bankrolled by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah under his banner. Charan Raj is composing the tunes for this flick. Avatar Purusha is in the final stages of production and will hit the marquee very soon, we hear.

Ganesh’s last release was Geetha, which was directed by debutant Vijay Nagendra, an associate of director Santhosh Ananddram. It had three heroines in the star cast – Prayaga Martin, Parvathy Arun and Shanvi Srivastava. The film was jointly bankrolled by Golden Films and producer Syed Salam. The technical crew of this film included Anup Rubens for music and Sreesha Kuduvalli for cinematography with Jnaanesh B Matad doing the edits.

(Content provided by Digital Native)