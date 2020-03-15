Furious Jagan says coronavirus only an excuse to postpone local elections at Naidu’s behest

The State Election Commission has postponed the local body polls by six weeks, saying COVID-19 posed a major challenge to public health.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his dissatisfaction with the State Election Commissioner’s announcement earlier in the day postponing the local body election process by six weeks, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Stating that the state government has been taking necessary steps for containing the disease, Jagan alleged that State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has only used the coronavirus issue as an excuse to prolong the period for which the SEC holds power, on the behest of Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

However, it is to be noted that other states like Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have imposed restrictions and many have barred people from gathering at public places.

The Chief Minister also met with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan earlier in the day, to express his concerns over the postponement of the election and to request his intervention with the SEC.

“There is no need to panic over coronavirus. Very soon, people of our state living in other countries, particularly the Middle East, might be deported as these countries may not be willing to provide healthcare for them. In such case, we will carry out the necessary procedures like screening at airports, and home quarantine for people returning from coronavirus-affected countries. There will be regular monitoring, and care will be provided for those who show symptoms. In cases where required, they will be moved to isolation wards. This will be an ongoing process,” he said, adding that the situation is likely to continue for about a year. Jagan said that postponing the election process for 6 weeks was unlikely to be effective, as the situation over coronavirus is only likely to be more intense by then, requiring more stringent preventative measures.

Jagan alleged that Naidu was using Ramesh Kumar as a ‘mole’ in the SEC to bring the institution down. He also insinuated that Ramesh Kumar’s appointment as the State Election Commissioner was done by Naidu during his term as CM, as they both belong to the same community.

Jagan also took objection to the SEC’s obstruction to the YSRCP government’s flagship housing scheme which was set to be launched on Ugadi, on March 25. He also objected to the SEC’s recommendations to transfer and suspend district officials and police officers in various districts where incidents of violence were reported in relation to the local body polls.

“If the elections are over before March 31, 14th Finance Commission funds worth Rs 5,000 crore will come to the state. We may lose out on these funds if we postpone the polls. The funds could be used for development in the state,” he said.

Questioning the authority of the SEC to suggest transfer and suspension of district officials and police officers, Jagan said, “He can change things when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place. On one hand he postponed elections using coronavirus as an excuse. Later in the same press meet, he asked for transfers and suspensions of officials. We have won with a massive majority of 151 seats, who has authority here - the CM or the SEC?”.

Jagan also expressed fury over the decision to postpone elections without consulting government officials. “If they’re using coronavirus as an excuse, they should’ve consulted with the government. Their order copy says that they took inputs from senior health functionaries, but they have consulted neither the Health Secretary, nor the Chief Secretary,” Jagan said, alleging that the decision was made to distract people from the fall in Naidu’s political stature as a result of the local body elections.

Denying allegations of widespread violence surrounding the filing of nominations in for the polls, the CM said that only 14 incidents of violence were reported out of 2,794 wards and divisions. “In any local body elections, this is normal. Never in the past would there have been fewer numbers reported,” he said.

The SEC had issued orders on Saturday to suspend the YSRCP government’s housing scheme till the conclusion of the polls, as the MCC is in place. “Within a day of suspending the housing scheme due to MCC, the elections were postponed. This was done because it became clear that the YSRCP is sweeping elections with thousands of candidates winning unanimously,” he said.

Jagan said that if the SEC refuses to change its decision after the Governor’s intervention, the matter will be taken to higher authorities.

The CM also assured people that the government is taking measures to deal with coronavirus. “The mortality rate around the world has been very low. The disease mainly affects the elderly, and people who are already suffering from other ailments … The government is still taking measures to prevent it, like any other disease,” he said.

“As a state we need to take certain precautions, like avoiding large public gatherings, avoiding non-essential travel, and visits to movie theaters and shopping malls This is going to be in place for a year, not just for 15 days. Let's all be prepared for it,” he said.

He also said that schools and colleges will be given leave for a few days, while board exams will be conducted.

Two labs have been set up for testing, in Tirupati and Vijayawada, and attempts are going on to open a third lab in Kakinada, he said.

“In any suspected case, action is being taken. District hospitals and teaching hospitals have been alerted, isolation wards have been set up, staff has been trained, adequate supply of N95 masks and ventilators has been ensured.” he said, adding that quarantine facilities are being set up in Vizag, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur and Nellore."