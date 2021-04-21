France to impose 10-day quarantine for travellers from India

France government’s spokesman Gabriel Attal announced the same after a cabinet meeting on the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

France will impose a 10-day quarantine on travellers arriving from India in a bid to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 variant that has overwhelmed India’s healthcare system, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. The restriction came at a time India is reeling from the second wave of COVID-19 that has impacted the country.

France had earlier announced the ban on all flights from Brazil to prevent the spread of the P1 coronavirus variant. The country has also mandated quarantines for passengers from Argentina, Chile and South Africa.

According to reports, Gabriel Attal, after a cabinet meeting on the pandemic response, had told the media that certain countries were facing dire health situations which was worrisome and that they will be enforcing stringent norms to prevent the spread. India has been added to the list, he observed.

Apart from France, Hong Kong, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom have also expressed concerns regarding travelling to India. While the UK has added India to its “red list” of travel restrictions, the US has advised the citizens against travelling to the country, even for the vaccinated. Meanwhile, Hong Kong and New Zealand have banned all flights from India. UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson who was to visit India also cancelled plans, citing the spread of coronavirus in the country.

India reported nearly three lakh new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,56,16,130. The death toll rose to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 fatalities reported on Wednesday, according to the updated Union Health Ministry data. The spike is more than twice the highest number recorded in India during the peak of the first wave last year.