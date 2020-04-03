Four new COVID19 cases in Karnataka, three of them had attended Jamaat meeting

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka to 128.

The Karnataka state government reported four more cases on Friday, out of which three are in Belagavi district in North Karnataka, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. These three include a 70-year old man, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, who had attended the congregation between March 13 and March 18.

The fourth person who was tested positive on Friday is from Bagalkote district. This case is a 75-year-old man with no apparent travel history. The state health department said that a detailed investigation into his movements is underway.

The Karnataka government also announced that Rs 150 crore has been allocated as funds for construction workers in the state. The Construction Workers Board has issued an order to disburse emergency funds to the 15 lakh construction workers in the state. Each worker will get Rs 1,000.

The bulletin put out by the government on Friday said that Karnataka has collected a total of 4,587 samples testing so far out of which 4,281 have come back negative.

The bulletin said that they had collected 344 samples on Friday, and 321 had come back negative, while four had come back positive.

So far, 128 people have been tested positive in Karnataka and three people have died due to COVID-19. Eleven people have been discharged after recovery. These include the Dell techie, his wife and daughter; the MindTree techie; the Google techie; the daughter of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi man who died; a techie from Bengaluru, who returned from Dallas; a 20-year-old student who returned from UK and is the daughter of a government doctor; one of the doctors who treated the 76-year-old Kalaburagi man; a 63-year-old woman, who returned to Bengaluru from Dubai via Goa; and a 56-year-old Bengaluru resident who returned from the USA.

The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a series of meetings on Friday, one with the coronavirus task force, one with his ministers, on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Karnataka government has also asked that the health department staff that was scheduled to retire on March 31 extend their service for 3 more months, up to June 2020.