Four persons were murdered in Hyderabad on Friday in three separate instances.

Hyderabad on Friday witnessed four murders at various locations in the city. While three murders were reported under the West Zone, one murder was reported in the city policeâ€™s South Zone police limits.

At Rein Bazar, on Friday at around 5.25 pm, 25-year-old Mohammad Imran Khan was stabbed to death by four of his relatives in full view of the crowd at the market.

The youth was intercepted near MS Wooden Works at Zafar Road and stabbed with daggers. He died on the spot, the Rein Bazar police said. The brother of the deceased, Mohammad Irfan Khan, identified one of the attackers as his half-brother Mehtab. The cause for the attack is suspected to be a family dispute over the property of their father. Apart from Mehtab, police have also identified his associates Taleb, Pasha and Chotu. All four were taken into custody and charged with a case of murder and conspiracy.

Under the Langar House police limits on Friday night, an SUV rammed into a two-wheeler in which two men, Mohammad and Abu were riding. Five men from the SUV attacked the two men as they fell on the road with weapons and hacked both men to death. Langar House police told the Times of India that both the deceased were history sheeters from Golconda. The crime scene was visited by Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar. Langar House police told TNM that the police were on the lookout for the five persons in the SUV.

In another instance of murder, a 27-year-old businessman, Rahul Chand Agarwal, a medical shop-owner was bludgeoned to death by his childhood friend Azhar under the Golconda police station limits. The duo had gone on Thursday night to a graveyard at Alijapur to consume alcohol. Speaking to the media, Golconda police inspector said that the men had an argument and Azhar hit Rahul in the head with a boulder. He was later arrested by the police on the same day.