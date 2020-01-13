Four men drown after SUV flips over and falls into lake near Bengaluru

news Accident

In a tragic incident, four Bengaluru men drowned to death on Sunday evening as they were out on a drive in the city's outskirts. This after their vehicle, an SUV flipped over and fell into the Bychaguppe lake near Tavarekere at around 4.45pm, reported the Times of India.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Santosh of RT Nagar, 34-year-old Raghavendra of Cholurpalya, 36-year-old Manjunath of Agrahara Dasarahalli and 35-year-old Sunil Kumar of Subramanyanangar. According to the report, Sunil Kumar was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

The report said the vehicle landed up in the lake as the driver was trying to avoid a stray dog which had come near its path. The accident spot is just 31km away from Bengaluru city limits.

The four men who are friends were headed to a temple in Huliyurdurga in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district. Incidentally, the owner of the vehicle Manjunath, another friend of theirs, was not with them.

While Sunil Kumar was working at a restaurant, Santosh worked at a private firm. The other two were working in a jewellery shop.

The report further said that the car had flipped over after hitting a stone during a sudden left turn and ended up in the lake. With the car windows rolled up, they could not make their way out of the car which led to their deaths in a matter of minutes, even though the depth of water was only about six feet.

Soon after the accident, locals alerted the police and emergency personnel were rushed to the spot. The bodies of the deceased were fished out.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday at a private hospital in RR Nagar in Bengaluru.

A case has been registered at Tavarekere Police Station and police will probe further as to what led to the accident.