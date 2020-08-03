Four men arrested for trespassing into Telugu actor Mohan Babuâ€™s farmhouse

The security guard had opened the gate to let a bike exit the premises, when a speeding Innova suddenly entered.

news Crime

A criminal trespassing case was registered against four Hyderabad men for gate-crashing into the farmhouse of Telugu actor-producer Mohan Babu. The four men, who were travelling in an Innova, entered the farmhouse compound, went up to the main building, made a U-turn and exited the premises on Saturday night, say police.

The Pahadi Shareef police, based on complaints by the actorâ€™s family, arrested four youth â€” 30-year-old Raghav Biradar, a private employee, 24-year old college student K Anand, the 23-year-old driver of the car, Gowtam Rao, and 22-year old S Raju David, who works at a grocery store, in connection with the offence. All men are residents of Durga Nagar of Mailardevpally.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 8:30 pm at the Manchu Township farmhouse owned by the actor. The Pahadi Shareef police say the security guard of the premises had opened the main gate to allow a bike to leave the premises. In the short time that the gate was open, the car entered the premises, said the Pahadi Shareef police inspector S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy to the Times of India.

Pahadi Shareef police say it was raining and the security guard, carrying an umbrella, was unable to stop the vehicle entering the premises. The police, based on a review of CCTV footage of the incident, says that the security guard chased the speeding vehicle on foot. The car entered from the main gate proceeded towards the main building, took a U-turn and drove out through the main gate that remained open.

Upon further investigation, police found that the car had six pending traffic challans, mostly for overspeeding. The police managed to track and arrest the four men on the same night, reported the paper.

The four were only aware that the premises were frequented by those from the film industry but unaware that the farmhouse belonged to Mohan Babu, they were merely looking for an adventure, said the inspector. The arrested men will be produced before the magistrate on Monday.